Matthew Stafford Is "Dark-Horse" NFL MVP Candidate

Matthew Stafford is returning to the Lions this season after missing half of the 2019 season with a broken back -- his second major back injury in consecutive seasons.

Arguably, one of the biggest predictors of whether or not the franchise will turn the corner under head coach Matt Patricia is the health and productivity of the 12th-year quarterback.

While Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are front runners to take home this year's MVP award, at least one NFL writer believes Stafford is a "dark-horse" candidate to win the award.

As Chris Roling of Bleacher Report writes,

"The 2009 draft's No. 1 pick returns healthy to an upgraded offensive line via free-agent add Halapoulivaati Vaitai, never mind a better defense with No. 3 pick Jeff Okudah getting the nod at corner, to name a few upgrades. Stafford also has the luxury of playing with a stacked top-four target list with receivers Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola as well as tight end T.J. Hockenson. Stafford's statistical resume speaks for itself. If another booming season and better team around him equates to his leading the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2014, he could easily elbow his way into MVP chatter."

In 2019, Stafford became the fastest quarterback to amass 40,000 passing yards in NFL history.

The Lions will be counting on second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson to emerge, following a disappointing end to his rookie season.

The trio of Danny Amendola, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones is returning as well, which should give Stafford an ample amount of weapons he has familiarity with in offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's system.

If Stafford can remain healthy, he should be in the conversation for some major awards in 2020.

