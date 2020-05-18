AllLions
Matthew Stafford Is "Dark-Horse" NFL MVP Candidate

Vito Chirco

Matthew Stafford is returning to the Lions this season after missing half of the 2019 season with a broken back -- his second major back injury in consecutive seasons.

Arguably, one of the biggest predictors of whether or not the franchise will turn the corner under head coach Matt Patricia is the health and productivity of the 12th-year quarterback.

While Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are front runners to take home this year's MVP award, at least one NFL writer believes Stafford is a "dark-horse" candidate to win the award. 

As Chris Roling of Bleacher Report writes, 

"The 2009 draft's No. 1 pick returns healthy to an upgraded offensive line via free-agent add Halapoulivaati Vaitai, never mind a better defense with No. 3 pick Jeff Okudah getting the nod at corner, to name a few upgrades.

Stafford also has the luxury of playing with a stacked top-four target list with receivers Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola as well as tight end T.J. Hockenson. 

Stafford's statistical resume speaks for itself. If another booming season and better team around him equates to his leading the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2014, he could easily elbow his way into MVP chatter."

In 2019, Stafford became the fastest quarterback to amass 40,000 passing yards in NFL history.

The Lions will be counting on second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson to emerge, following a disappointing end to his rookie season.

The trio of Danny Amendola, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones is returning as well, which should give Stafford an ample amount of weapons he has familiarity with in offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's system. 

If Stafford can remain healthy, he should be in the conversation for some major awards in 2020.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

That’s right! Love seeing more and more love for Stafford. It’s not really his fault the team struggles so bad. Last year when he went out, the team lost all of its games

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could the Lions Be the Biggest Sleeper Team in the NFL?

Could the Detroit Lions be the hottest team in the NFL after the 2020 season concludes?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Analyst Believes Only Three Teams Had a Worse Offseason than Lions

ESPN analyst does not believe the Detroit Lions had a good offseason

John Maakaron

by

Footballfan55

Lions Sign Guard Logan Stenberg to 4-Year Deal

Logan Stenberg has signed his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

SI Lions Roundtable: One Major Concern about the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron, Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier discuss the virtual offseason and one major concern about the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Tracy Walker Is Lions' "Best-Kept Secret"

Detroit Lions' Tracy Walker is team's "best-kept secret" entering 2020 NFL season, according to Bleacher Report

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

4 Ways Lions’ Defense Has Improved

Detroit Lions’ defense has improved this NFL offseason in these four ways

Dakota Brecht

by

Lions4Ever

For WR Danny Amendola, Yoga Keeps Muscles Pliable

Matthew Stafford commented Thursday on veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola's Yoga workouts

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Is Trey Flowers Lions' Best Defensive Player?

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers could be team's best defensive player in 2020

Dakota Brecht

by

Andria m

Why Tom Brady Once Gave Danny Amendola "The Death Stare"

Danny Amendola learned quickly in 2013 how competitive Tom Brady actually was

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Kerryon Johnson Addresses Running Back Competition Online

Running back responds to fan pointing out D'Andre Swift is coming for his job

John Maakaron

by

Andria m