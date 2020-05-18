Analyst Believes Only Three Teams Had a Worse Offseason than Lions

The offseason moves made by the Detroit Lions have left some NFL analysts scratching their heads.

This past offseason, general manager Bob Quinn turned to his former employer to sign three ex-Patriots.

Based on some of the positions the Lions decided to target in the 2020 NFL Draft, it can be argued the defensive line was not upgraded enough.

Some have viewed the selection of running back D'Andre Swift as a luxury at the expense of drafting an impactful player on defense.

On Monday, ESPN writer Bill Barnwell released his list of NFL teams with the worst offseasons.

The Lions came in on Barnwell's list at No. 29, meaning he believes only three NFL organizations did a worse job of improving their team this offseason.

What could Detroit have done differently?

According to Barnwell:

"Resisted the urge to go after as many former Patriots as possible. The Collins deal is a mess, and under Belichick, the Patriots have exhibited the ability to develop players such as Shelton and Harmon into useful contributors. Patricia and Quinn are trying to buy them instead. If the Lions couldn't trade down in the first round, they should have used their second-rounder on a position that's tougher to fill than halfback."

Those critical of the Lions offseason have routinely cited that overreliance on ex-Patriots, overpaying unproven talent, and not doing enough to upgrade the defensive line.

Many argue that Detroit still needs to do more to upgrade a pass rush that simply let the team down last season.

Time will tell if Quinn and Co. made the correct moves this offseason.

In the meantime, Detroit is hoping the criticisms of the offseason become unfounded when the team takes the field this season.

