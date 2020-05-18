AllLions
2021 Mock Draft: Why Penn State LB Micah Parsons Would Shine in Detroit

John Maakaron

It's never too soon to look ahead to next year's NFL Draft. 

After the dust had settled, the Lions had selected nine draft prospects in attempt to improve upon last year's disappointing 3-12-1 record.

The key area of concern at this time remains the defense.

Have the improvements that have been made to the roster been drastic enough to produce tangible results in 2020?

In USA Today Draft Wire's latest 2021 first-round projection, linebacker Micah Parsons is selected by Detroit with the No. 8 overall pick. 

In some instances, Parsons has been projected to be selected as high as No. 6 overall in next year's draft. 

Parsons is a very interesting draft prospect out of Penn State. According to some NFL scouts, he is currently being viewed as "the next Isaiah Simmons." 

micah2
© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

"Nobody prepares for those opportunities and those moments more than this guy does," Penn State running back Journey Brown said after the Cotton Bowl. 

"This dude is one of the best blitzers I've ever gone against, just in general. So it's just proof in the pudding, how much work he puts in, what he does, and how much he works on his craft. It shows, obviously."

When the 2019 film is reviewed, it goes without saying that several aspects of the Lions' defense contributed to their large-scale struggles.

Tackling was inconsistent throughout the season, and Detroit's linebackers struggled with coverage in the passing game at an alarming rate.

After struggling in pass coverage in 2018, Parsons made it a point to improve, and it showed on film last season.

If Matt Patricia & Co. are going to improve their win-loss record, finding a proven linebacker will be imperative. 

With Jarrad Davis' time in Detroit likely winding down, Parsons could fit right in, and thrive immediately. 

Lions' 2020 linebacker depth chart

Inside linebackers: Jamie Collins; Jarrad Davis; Christian Jones; Jahlani Tavai; Reggie Ragland; Jalen Reeves-Maybin; Jason Cabinda; Elijah Lee; Christian Sam.

