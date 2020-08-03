AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Matthew Stafford Tested Positive for COVID-19: When Can He Return?

John Maakaron

On Saturday, the face of the Detroit Lions' franchise was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. 

The announcement that Matthew Stafford had a positive test result could have meant two things -- either he tested positive for COVID-19 or he had close contact with someone who had the coronavirus.

The Lions have typically deferred questions regarding a positive test to the league's policy that mandates teams not to comment on a player’s medical status. 

As SI The MMQB's Albert Breer explains, 

"Lions QB Matt Stafford did, indeed, test positive for COVID-19 (this wasn’t a case of being in close contact with someone sick). The test was administered on Friday, and Stafford was asymptomatic beforehand. That means that Stafford passed tests on Tuesday and Wednesday, before the positive came up and landed him on the reserve list."

This indicates that in order for Stafford to return: 

  • 10 days have passed since the initial positive test
  • Five days have elapsed since the initial positive test and two consecutive negative tests are completed, separated by 24 hours and within a five-day period
  • Return must be approved by the team’s head physician.

Eight players on Detroit's roster are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list: Stafford, tight end Isaac Nauta, cornerback Justin Coleman, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson, punter Arryn Siposs, safety Jalen Elliott and cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

Read Breer's entire column at The MMQB. 

Related

3 Biggest Lions Training Camp Favorites

SI Lions Roundtable: Which Lions Starter Should Be Most Worried about Losing Their Job?

Austin Bryant Placed on PUP List

First Look: Detroit Lions Media Day

Poll: Should Matthew Stafford Opt-Out of 2020 NFL Season?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Lions QB Matthew Stafford Opt Out of 2020 Season?

Matthew Stafford was recently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Should he opt out of the NFL season?

John Maakaron

by

Detroit9

Matthew Stafford Placed on Reserve/COVID List

Matthew Stafford becomes eighth Detroit Lions player on the NFL reserve/COVID List

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Detroit Lions' 2020 Draft Picks All Under Contract

Jashon Cornell has signed his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

First Look: Detroit Lions Media Day

Several members of the Detroit Lions' roster donned their uniforms for media day.

John Maakaron

No New Additions to Reserve/COVID-19 List for the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions did not add any players to the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Biggest Lions Training Camp Fan Favorites

Read more on three of the biggest Detroit Lion fan favorites during training camp.

Vito Chirco

Adjusted Training Camp Actually Helps Lions

Cancelled NFL preseason means there will be more time to practice during training camp, according to Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Safety Jayron Kearse Suspended Three Games

Read more regarding safety Jayron Kearse's three game suspension.

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Do the Detroit Lions Have Enough Playmakers?

Can the Detroit Lions' roster make enough key plays to win games this upcoming season?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Tracking the NFL Opt-Out and Reserve/COVID List

Here is the latest compiled list of NFL players who have opted out or have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever