3 Patriots Coaches Who Could Be Lions Next Defensive Coordinator

New England was officially eliminated from the NFL playoffs following their 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Now that New England is no longer participating in the postseason, coaches from the staff are free to interview for coaching positions all over the league.

With the Lions seeking a new defensive coordinator and the strong ties that both head coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn have to the Patriot organization, many believe the Lions will look to hire a candidate from the New England coaching staff.

It would make plenty of sense since Detroit is in win-now mode. Patricia cannot afford to bring in a defensive coach that does not have a strong understanding of his defensive principles.

The next Lions defensive coordinator must work in-tandem with Patricia to continue to teach the principles to the players on the roster. The Lions can ill-afford to install an entirely new system.

Here are three candidates from the Patriots who could be the Lions next defensive coordinator.

Defensive line coach Bret Bielema

Bret Bielema - Patriots defensive line coach © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Bret Bielema has worked in New England for the past two seasons. This was his first season coaching the defensive line. Last season, Bielema served as a consultant to head coach Bill Belichick.

Prior to New England, Bielema was a head football coach at the collegiate level. He coached at Arkansas from 2013-17 and was also the head coach at Wisconsin from 2006-12. Bielema has coached James White and Deatrich Wise from the Patriots and has also coached J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson and Joe Thomas.

Secondary coach Steve Belichick

Steve Belichick - Patriots secondary coach © Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

With a last name of Belichick, there are going to be no shortage of opportunities for Bill Belichick's son.

Steve Belichick coached the secondary and safeties this season and has extensive experience working with the Patriot safeties. He initially worked as a coaching assistant with the Patriots

He is credited with coaching the secondary in 2018 and was part of the defense that held the L.A. Rams to a Super Bowl record-tying low three points en route to winning the Lombardi trophy last season.

Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo

Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo © Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

When Mayo was hired to be the linebackers coach of the Patriots, Patricia had nothing but glowing compliments to share.

"I have a long, great history with Jerod. He's like a son to me," Patricia said at a 2019 preseason press conference. "I'm just excited for him and his family. I know he's working really hard. He's extremely smart. He was a great player when I had him and I know he's going to be a great coach."

Patricia had a feeling that Mayo could enter the coaching ranks following the end of his playing days just based upon how he conducted himself with the Patriots.

Mayo may be the odds on favorite to join the Lions coaching staff in some capacity based on how close he is to Matt Patricia.

