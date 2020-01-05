Why Tom Brady Isn't Coming to Detroit

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady won't be able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for a second straight year.

He and the New England Patriots were bounced at home by the Tennessee Titans Saturday in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

It was a surprising loss for Brady and the Pats, as they had made eight straight AFC title games and had won 10 straight home playoff games.

It could very well be the end of the Patriots' dynasty, but could it also mark the end of Brady's time in New England?

At one time, it was unfathomable to even ponder the thought of Brady and New England head man Bill Belichick splitting up and being a part of two different NFL franchises.

Yet, the possibility of it gained more steam as the 2019 campaign progressed and as more and more conversation was had about the fact that Brady's contract with New England was set to expire at season's end.

Could "Tom Terrific," though, really leave the place where he's spent 20 years building up his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all-time and perhaps the greatest football player of all-time?

And especially after throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown in his final pass against the Titans?

Patriots fans would understandably be distraught over him leaving.

It's highly unlikely that any other quarterback will be able to replicate the success that Brady has had during his two decades in New England.

Meanwhile, Lions fans and the fans of the NFL's 30 other franchises not named the Patriots would bask in the glory of the Pats losing their franchise icon.

If Brady decides to leave Foxborough, there are some NFL fans out there that believe he would choose to join their favorite team for his final season(s) in the league.

And yes, sad but true, there are some delusional Detroit fans where this is the case.

These fans will bring up the fact that both head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have Patriots ties and have tried to implement the "Patriot Way" in Motown by bringing in former Pats such as Justin Coleman and Trey Flowers.

If you're one of the fans that puts a lot of stock in the above narrative, let me stop you right there.

Please tell me the other so-called "positives" for Brady joining a Lions team that is coming off a hugely disappointing 3-12-1 campaign.

Yeah, I can't find any, either.

Remember, he's 42, and will be 43 in August.

So, if he were to depart New England, why would he -- as the winningest quarterback of all-time with 219 regular season victories and 30 more wins in the postseason -- want to join a franchise like Detroit that is nowhere close to being a Super Bowl contender?

It would make absolutely no sense for him to even consider Detroit as a potential destination in free agency.

And then, there's this aspect: No offense to Brady or any of his fans, but the Lions shouldn't have any interest in acquiring his services this offseason.

He's coming off a campaign in which he recorded a career-worst 52.5 QBR.

And with all the wear and tear on his body at this point, there's a better chance of him continuing to look past his prime than him being able to play at the level of an All-Pro QB once again.

For comparison's sake, Detroit franchise passer Matthew Stafford recorded the fourth-highest QBR of 2019 at 73.1 -- albeit only in eight games due to injury.

Yes, Stafford does carry with him an injury risk due to all the time he missed this past season. So, adding another quarterback in the offseason does make sense.

However, it shouldn't be a quarterback that is older than Stafford and appears to be on the downside of his career, like Brady.

Instead, it should be a younger QB that can arrive to Motown and be a student of Stafford's before taking over the reins when Stafford retires or leaves the Lions for another squad -- whatever comes first.

Remember, Stafford inked a then-NFL record $135 million deal with the Lions in 2017 that isn't set to expire until the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season.

So, don't expect him to be supplanted as Lions starter for a while still -- all the more reason for Quinn & Co. to get a passer through the NFL Draft this April that can be groomed into Stafford's successor.

This is the smartest path for the Lions to follow when it comes to adding a quarterback this offseason. You don't need to be a rocket scientist -- e.g. Patricia -- to figure this out.

So, if you're a Detroit fan that believes a potential Brady-Lions marriage is feasible, please just stop.

Brady isn't interested in coming to the Motor City, and the Lions aren't interested in him.

Related

3 Patriots Coaches That Could Be Lions' Next Defensive Coordinator

Darius Slay Launches YouTube Channel

Breakdown of Lions' Defensive Free Agents