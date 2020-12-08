Mike Valenti: 'There Is No Happy Ending' for Lions Fans

Darrell Bevell got the first win of his interim head coaching career Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

While it was a positive moment for Bevell and certainly provided a nice storyline within the organization, many individuals were left unhappy with the result.

The reason why: It hurt Detroit's draft position for next year.

As a result of the victory, if the season ended today, the Lions would possess the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Far from a positive, if you're a fan of the team's next regime pressing the restart button.

One such individual is 97.1 The Ticket radio personality Mike Valenti, who took to the airwaves this afternoon to express his dismay.

"You know why we can't be happy about it (the win), a.) they are not going anywhere, they are bringing in a new GM, they are bringing in a new head of player personnel and they're bringing in an entirely new staff," Valenti expressed on "The Valenti Show with Rico" Monday. "Those people are not going to like the people you adore. They're going to rip it limb from limb. And the biggest way we get what we want or what the new people who take over need is to be as high as possible in the draft. Winning that game yesterday does not accomplish a single, positive thing."

To say that Valenti wasn't happy with the win would be putting it mildly.

He added, "Maybe you enjoyed watching grown men hug and maybe you were emotionally moved, (but) I was pissed, because it doesn't help us. It doesn't get us anywhere, Lisa (the name of a caller). Grow up. It's not a Disney movie, Lisa. There is no happy ending. It's over."

Do you agree with Valenti, or were you satisfied with Detroit's come-from-behind victory over the Bears?

Let us know in the comments section below.

