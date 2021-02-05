Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Target WR Post-Stafford Trade

Many of the latest mock drafts have the Detroit Lions drafting a wide receiver with the No. 7 overall pick.

Now that Matthew Stafford has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Jared Goff, new mock drafts have Detroit looking to add an offensive weapon for their new quarterback.

Let’s explore who experts believe Detroit is selecting in their latest NFL mock drafts.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Waddle is currently being mocked by the following:

NFL.com (Bucky Brooks), Pro Football Focus (Anthony Treash), CBS Sports (Josh Edwards), The Draft Network (Benjamin Solak)

GM Brad Holmes and Co. display their trust in Jared Goff -- who is being sent to Detroit in the deal the Lions and Rams agreed to over the weekend-- by adding an explosive pass catcher to the lineup," Brooks writes.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Chase is currently being mocked by the following:

ESPN (Todd McShay), CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso), NFL.com (Lance Zierlein)

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Smith is currently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Network (Joe Marino), NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah)

"While there are plenty of questions about the roster, perhaps the most notable concern is what the plan is at wide receiver where Quintez Cephus, Victor Bolden, and Geronimo Allison are the only options under contract. DeVonta Smith is the most productive receiver in Crimson Tide history and is exceptional at getting open and catching the football -- the two most important functions of playing receiver," Marino explained.

Quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio State

Fields is currently being mocked by the following:

ESPN (Mel Kiper), CBS Sports (Josh Edwards), The Athletic

Quarterback Zach Wilson, BYU

Wilson is currently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson), Sports Illustrated (Ric Serritella), Pro Football Network (Ryan Gosling)

