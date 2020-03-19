AllLions
Newly Acquired S Jayron Kearse May Face NFL Suspension

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions continue to add players to aid Matt Patricia's defense, signing safety Jayron Kearse from the Minnesota Vikings. 

The contract is reportedly a one-year, $2.75 million deal.

However, Kearse may not start the NFL season due to a recent legal matter. 

Last October, Kearse was arrested and charged with a DUI and possession of a pistol without a permit. 

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation and community service. It is likely that Kearse will miss some game action for violating the league's code of conduct policy.  

Kearse joins newly acquired safety Duron Harmon and cornerback Desmond Trufant in Detroit's secondary. 

It is likely three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay will not be on Detroit's roster in the coming weeks.

Following the acquisition of Trufant, Slay took to social media to voice his desire to have the Lions speed up the process in dealing him.

Kearse has the ability to thrive in special teams, as evidenced by his performance in the last four years in Minnesota. 

At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds he is considered a towering safety who could be a replacement for Miles Killebrew. 

Kearse only has five career starts on his resume. In 2019 he secured 28 tackles and one interception for the Vikings.

