Was There a Better Option at RT than Vaitai?

John Maakaron

The early reviews are in for Detroit's newest offensive lineman, and they appear to be mixed.

After the early news that Detroit signed former Eagles offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, many were uncomfortable with the contract terms. 

The actual terms are viewed as friendlier to the Lions, since the team is easily able to move on from Vatai after two years if things do not pan out. 

At this point, he is guaranteed $20 million from the Lions. Basically, Vatai is signed to a two-year, $20 million deal with team options for the last three years of the deal.

Many are wondering why Detroit believed an inexperienced lineman from the Eagles was worth the investment.

Vaitai displayed versatility in Philadelphia, playing snaps at both tackle positions and a few at guard. 

His run blocking ability should pay dividends for Detroit immediately, aiding a rushing attack desperately in need of improvement. 

One of the prized free agents was former Tennessee Titan Jack Conklin. Unfortunately for Lions supporters, Conklin agreed to a massive three-year deal with the Browns.

ESPN writer Bill Barnwell expressed that Detroit could have looked to another veteran lineman to replace Rick Wagner:

"There are three right tackles who have signed deals in the price range this offseason. Vaitai is a more promising option than George Fant (Jets), who has looked less impressive and has less experience than the Big V. At the same time, Bryan Bulaga (Chargers) has been a much more impressive NFL player than Vaitai. While he's older and has more of an injury history, I'd much rather have Bulaga guaranteed for the next two seasons at right tackle than Vaitai if I were Matthew Stafford."

Detroit instead turned their attention to an inexperienced lineman, with the hopes that the returns will be better than the last time the organization spent big dollars on a lineman.

