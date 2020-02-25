NFL Players Have Been Openly Recruiting Darius Slay

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay has openly expressed his desire to take care of his family and is not interesting in playing for the Lions if the contract offer is not what he deems fair market value.

He is under contract through 2021, but it is believed that he is interested in being one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

Speculation continues to run rampant that general manager Bob Quinn will look to trade Slay this offseason.

Despite Detroit possibly looking to move on from one of the premier cover cornerbacks, many NFL players have openly expressed their desire for Slay to join their team.

New York Giant wide receiver Darius Slayton recently tweeted, "We have the most cap room in the league *cough cough*" when Slay indicated he would leave Detroit if he received a low contract offer.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and cornerback Marshon Lattimore responded to Slay's recent Twitter post promoting a giveaway on his streaming channel.

Lattimore indicated the Saint's defense would have a massive advantage against the league's wide receivers.

"That wouldn’t be fair brah lol," Lattimore tweeted.

Most recently, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey let it be known that he was throwing it out there that a Slay-Ramsey cornerback duo would be highly desirable to him.

Ramsey tweeted, "sLAy RAMSey cornerback duo @_bigplayslay23 #ImJustThrowingThatOutThere #JustHavingFun lol."

In 2019, Slay recorded two interceptions and had 13 passes defensed.

Quarterbacks only had an 81.6 passer rating when targeting Slay, who routinely covered the opposition's best receiver.

Related

Lions 2020 Combine Preview: EDGE Rushers

3 Lions Combine Storylines to Watch

Memory Lane: Matthew Stafford at the 2019 NFL Combine

Better Fit: Okudah or Brown?

Ranking Detroit Lions First Round Draft Board