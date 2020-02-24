Better Fit: Okudah or Brown?

With the Lions holding the third overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, the selection will be widely debated.

For starters, should Detroit address offense or defense?

The odds-on-favorite to be drafted at No. 3 is cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State.

Many Detroit fans and pundits have also talked about the organization taking former Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Let's take a closer look now at who is the better fit: Brown or Okudah

DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, Brown is far more athletic than many men his size.

Physically, the senior holds up very well with double teams, doesn't lose gap control and shows max effort every play.

All those attributes are highly desirable by both Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia.

One thing that Brown can do that the Lions struggle with is rushing the passer.

Da'Shawn Hand is the Lions' best interior pass rusher, but has been injured a majority of the year.

Without him, Detroit has produced one of the most anemic pass rushes in the NFL.

Brown could instantly provide interior pressure.

He has a variety of pass-rush moves, including a devastating bull rush.

Playing in the SEC, Brown has lined up against plenty of future NFL linemen, and still has managed to stand out from both a power and quickness perspective.

© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Okudah wouldn't be the most awe-inspiring pick, but would fill a position of need in Detroit's secondary.

This past season, the secondary was torched on a consistent basis, allowing a league-worst 284.4 passing yards per game.

Okudah, meanwhile, "allowed just 3.1 yards per target in press coverage" this past season -- over 3.5 yards below the FBS average, according to Pro Football Focus.

Per PFF, he also produced a better coverage grade in his final collegiate season than Jalen Ramsey did in his final season at Florida State in 2015.

Let us know who you think is the better fit in the comments section below.

