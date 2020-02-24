Memory Lane: Matthew Stafford at the 2009 NFL Combine

Matthew Stafford has been the signal-caller in Detroit since 2009. His career numbers mirror some of the all-time great quarterbacks in NFL history.

Unfortunately, the Lions have not had enough team success to allow Stafford to escape the criticism that inherently comes with playing on a losing team.

Back in 2009, Stafford participated in the NFL combine like so many draft prospects will this week in Indianapolis.

Let's travel down memory lane before the comprehensive coverage of this year's combine kicks off.

According to NFL.com, Stafford was heralded coming out of Georgia for his accuracy and arm strength.

"Blessed with a stronger and more accurate arm than many current NFL quarterbacks, Stafford possesses the type of upside that has in the past guaranteed a high first-round selection. Considered by many to be the top prep quarterback in the country when he signed with Georgia, Stafford led Highland Park High School to their first state title since 1957 and in the process earned the EA National Player of the Year.

"Scouts have concerns about Stafford trusting his arm with risky throws, but considering his marked improvement in a pro-style offense, durability and production again SEC competition, Stafford ranks among the elite talent in the 2009 draft. Had an arm span of 33 1/4 inches and a hand span of 10 inches at the combine."

Here were Stafford's combine stats:

Vertical Jump 30.5 inches

20 Yard Shuttle 4.47 secs

Broad Jump 107.0 inches

40 Yard Dash 4.81 secs

3 Cone Drill 7.06 secs

Matthew Stafford's scouting report, per NFL.com

Pros

"Perhaps a bit shorter than preferred, but has excellent bulk and strength for the position. Durable performer who never missed a college game due to injury, despite a leaky offensive line. Efficient footwork and depth on his drop from center. Quick to scan the field and go through his progressions. Elite arm strength. Can make all the throws and shows power and toughness getting the ball deep even when defenders are closing and making contact gives him by dropping to his second and third options."

Cons

"Can get fundamentally lazy. Though he has an efficient overall release, should be able to speed it up for underneath screens passes to take better advantage of the surprise to the defense. Sloppy footwork. Will get lazy and throw off his back foot, which could lead to turnovers in the NFL. Willing to throw into tight spots, though more often than not he places the ball where it needs to be. Not great accuracy on crossing routes. Too often leads his receivers too far or forces them to reach back, slowing their momentum and limiting their ability to generate yardage after the catch."

Here are some video's highlighting the process Stafford underwent prior to becoming the Detroit Lions No. 1 overall pick in 2009.

