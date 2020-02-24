LionMaven
Ranking Detroit Lions First Round Draft Board

John Maakaron

As the NFL world descends on Indianapolis this week for the 2020 NFL combine, Detroit will be among the teams sending their entire staff to evaluate draft prospects invited to participate this year. 

General manager Bob Quinn said last week, "Normally, in the formal interview setting, we get to interview 60 prospects. This year -- with the new format -- it is going to be 45. We actually get a couple more minutes with each prospect. Usually, it is a 15-minute interview. This year, it is going to be 18 minutes."

Quinn and Co. will be tasked with thoroughly evaluating draft prospects in order to create a solid draft board prior to the draft.

Currently, here are the top players that Detroit should have on their draft board prior to the combine.

1. DE Chase Young, Ohio State

USATSI_13854034_168388382_lowres
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Not only is Young an elite pass rusher, but his strength and agility also make running towards his side very difficult.

He has elite range and a closing burst that is very difficult to get around -- even for running backs with top-flight speed.

Young has the potential to be a player that opponents have to specifically gameplan around.

Honestly, the Lions could probably line him up just about anywhere in their defense, and he would still create havoc.

All in all, Young is largely considered a "generational talent." 

2. CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

USATSI_13861123
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Okudah wouldn't be the most awe-inspiring pick, but would fill a position of need in Detroit's secondary.

This past season, the secondary was torched on a consistent basis, allowing a league-worst 284.4 passing yards per game.

Okudah, meanwhile, "allowed just 3.1 yards per target in press coverage" this past season -- over 3.5 yards below the FBS average, according to Pro Football Focus.

Per PFF, he also produced a better coverage grade in his final collegiate season than Jalen Ramsey did in his final season at Florida State in 2015. 

3. DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

USATSI_13701020_168388382_lowres
© John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

One thing that Brown can do that the Lions struggle with is rushing the passer. 

Brown could instantly provide interior pressure.

He has a variety of pass-rush moves, including a devastating bull rush.

Playing in the SEC, Brown has lined up against plenty of future NFL linemen, and still has managed to stand out from both a power and quickness perspective.

4. LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson 

USATSI_13909500_168388382_lowres
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons checks all those boxes for the strong safety role, or hang defender in Patricia's hybrid scheme.

Patricia's base defense is a 3-3-5, with the third safety essentially a starter.

Simmons, who is listed at 230 pounds, isn't an exact scheme fit as a middle linebacker and solely because of his weight.

Most importantly, though, he would be able to help cover today's ultra-athletic tight ends.

He can move like a defensive back that is 30 pounds lighter. That's what makes him a special player.

5. QB Tua Tagovailoa 

USATSI_13673462_168388382_lowres
© Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

If Tagovailoa is medically cleared and displays the level of ability that he did in college, Detroit should seriously consider selecting him.

Stafford has been a staple in Detroit for over a decade. And despite not being completely to blame for the organization's struggles, he does not appear to be the solution either.

Many believe Tagovailioa could sit out for a season behind Stafford and learn the position.

Sound similar?

It's what Patrick Mahomes was able to do with the Kansas City Chiefs. 

