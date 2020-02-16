ESPN Proposes Darius Slay Trade Offer to Eagles

Darius Slay has stated that he wants to finish his career with the Detroit Lions.

According to a recent report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Lions are working on a long-term contract to keep Slay a part of the defense for years to come.

Fowler tweeted, "The Lions and Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay continue to discuss a long-term contract, but the expectation exists that he could re-enter the trade market if no deal is reached in the coming weeks, per source. Both sides have been at this for a while, still no deal for 2021 FA."

In October, Slay was rumored to be on the trade block. He has made it known that he wants a new contract, and he skipped a portion of voluntary and mandatory workouts last offseason.

NFL insider Chris Mortensen reported the Philadelphia Eagles were working hard to acquire Lions cornerback Darius Slay at last year's trade deadline.

Slay finished the 2019 season in Detroit, but speculation continues regarding his future with the Lions organization.

In an article posted on ESPN.com Friday, writers discussed realistic trades that help two organizations.

Fantasy writer Mike Clay proposed that the Lions make a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The Lions trade Darius Slay to the Eagles for Sidney Jones and a third-round pick. There were rumors Slay -- one of the league's better shadow corners -- was available at the 2019 trade deadline, so perhaps he'll be moved this offseason. Slay just turned 29 and is headed into the final year of his contract. Cornerback has been a disaster for Philadelphia in recent seasons, so moving Jones, 23, and a Day 2 pick for a top corner in Slay (whom they'd likely extend) makes sense."

Sidney Jones was drafted by the Eagles in the 2nd round (43rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jones attended the University of Washington, where he was a two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection and second-team All-America honoree in 2016.

In 2019, Jones played in 12 games and recorded 23 solo tackles, two interceptions and ten passes defended.

