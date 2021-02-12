Odds J.J. Watt Lands with Detroit Lions

Read more on the chances former J.J. Watt lands with the Detroit Lions after being released by the Houston Texans.

The Houston Texans are among the least desirable organizations for NFL players to want to be a part of following a rocky 2020 season.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has made it clear that he wants out of Houston after the organization failed to keep him informed during their general manager and head coaching searches.

On Friday morning, star defensive end J.J. Watt took to social media to share that he had met with ownership and asked for his release.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

“I wanted to do this on video as opposed to putting out a statement or doing a press conference or anything like that because I want you guys to hear it directly from me," Watt said. "I want to speak directly to you and the city of Houston so you can hear the words straight from my mouth.

“I have sat down with the McNair family, and I have asked them for my release, and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time.”

While it is natural to assume that Watt would be a perfect addition to jump-start a rebuild for Detroit's struggling defense, there must be things pointed out before he ends up ever playing at Ford Field.

USA Today recently listed 10 organizations that could be a potential landing spot for the veteran defensive lineman and Detroit was not on the list.

Among the teams listed were the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.

"By forfeiting what would have been a $17.5 million non-guaranteed salary in 2021 with Friday's release, -- a move that simultaneously helps extricate Houston from its salary cap issues --Watt has the freedom to sign with any team immediately rather than wait for the start of NFL free agency March 17, when the contracts of pending free agents officially expire," Nate Davis writes.

The odds of Watt landing in Detroit: A measly five percent.

