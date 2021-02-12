Mock Draft Roundup: A Look at Interesting Trade Scenarios

Many of the latest mock drafts have the Detroit Lions either trading down or drafting a wide receiver with the No. 7 overall pick.

It's time for another mock draft roundup at SI All Lions.

Since last week's roundup, steam has started to pick up regarding Detroit trading down.

Plus, even more NFL Draft experts have mocked Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Lions at No. 7 overall.

Without further ado, let’s explore who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting in their latest mock drafts.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Bateman is currently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Network (Kyle Crabbs; pick No. 19 via trade with the Washington Football Team)

As Crabbs writes,

"Detroit has to be tickled pink with how this played out. The team trades Stafford for two future firsts and a 2021 third-round pick, plus Jared Goff, and then trades out of No. 7 with a QB-hungry team willing to surrender an additional first-round pick for 2022, giving them three next year and an additional two firsts for the year after that. And here at No. 19, they nail down the best available wide receiver on the board in Rashod Bateman, who won with RPOs and in-breaking routes often at Minnesota and should offer that same value to Goff in the pros."

Linebacker Micah Parsons, Penn State

Parsons is currently being mocked by the following:

Tankathon, NBC Sports, Pro Football Focus (Michael Renner; pick No. 9 via trade with Denver), SI All Lions (Vito Chirco; pick No. 15 via trade with New England)

Quarterback Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Lance is currently being mocked by the following:

NFL.com (Chad Reuter), The Draft Wire (Luke Easterling)

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Owusu-Koramoah is currently being mocked by the following:

The Athletic (Dane Brugler; pick No. 19 via trade with Washington)

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Waddle is currently being mocked by the following:

NFL.com (Bucky Brooks), CBS Sports/Yahoo! Sports (Josh Edwards), The Draft Network (Benjamin Solak), CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso), Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer)

Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

As The Draft Network's Benjamin Solak writes,

"With Marvin Hall already off the team, the Lions are lacking speed no matter who they keep around (Editor's note: Receivers Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola are all impending free agents). Waddle is a true 4.2s 40-yard dash player with great deep ball tracking and dangerous YAC ability. Health is the only thing that may stop him from ending up a top-10 pick."

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Chase is currently being mocked by the following:

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), NFL.com (Lance Zierlein), Walter Football

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Smith is currently being mocked by the following:

ESPN (Todd McShay), The Draft Network/Pro Football Network (Joe Marino)

Quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio State

Fields is currently being mocked by the following:

ESPN (Mel Kiper), Drafttek

