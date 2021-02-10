Lynn Believes T.J. Hockenson Has 'Even Higher' Ceiling

Anthony Lynn is now tasked with running the Detroit Lions' offense, taking over for former Lions offensive coordinator and interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

Lynn spent the past four years as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, prior to being dismissed following the 2020 season.

The coaching staff assembled by new head coach Dan Campbell is chock-full of NFL playing experience, but not as much coaching experience at the NFL level.

Detroit's new offensive coordinator met with the media via a video conference for the first time on Wednesday to share his vision of how the offense is going to operate and to provide his thoughts on T.J. Hockenson.

"Very exciting. T.J. (Hockenson) did some nice things last year, and I think his ceiling is even higher," Lynn said. "I know he made the Pro Bowl and all that, but he can play even better. And that was an encouraging part. I like what I saw on tape. He's a good football player."

He added, "I tell you what, it creates a very unique matchup, because you have linebackers and safeties covering that guy. And if he's a stud, it's going to be a long day for you. Not only does it create matchup (problems) for you in the passing game, but (it) also helps you in the run game."

Excitement to work with running back D'Andre Swift

One of the players that is expected to take a leap forward in 2021 is second-year running back D'Andre Swift.

One of the key questions that has emerged after his rookie campaign is whether he can shoulder the burden of being the primary option in a team's rushing attack.

"I think D'Andre can be a three-down back," Lynn explained. "I like his versatility. I think there are some things we could do with him in the passing game to get him a little bit more involved in that. But, I'm looking forward to working with this young man. We have to keep him on the field. I believe he wants to be on the field. So, we'll find someone else to go with him. But, I'm excited about what I saw on tape."

