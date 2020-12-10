SI.com
AllLions
Adrian Peterson on Lincoln Riley: 'I Don't See Him Going Anywhere'

John Maakaron

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is a potential candidate to take the leap into the NFL in 2021. 

His name is constantly brought up when openings occur, due to the success he has garnered during his tenure with the Sooners.

While his stock is not as high as it was a couple of years ago, Riley is certainly a candidate that NFL teams have debated bringing into their organizations.

His work with Kyler Murray and the prolific offense the Sooners run has certainly caught the attention of general managers and NFL pundits alike.

Lions running back Adrian Peterson played for the Sooners in college, and weighed in about Riley's time at Oklahoma and whether or not he could see him taking the jump to the NFL. 

Michael C. Johnson, USA TODAY Sports

"You look at what he has accomplished during his time in Oklahoma --offensively, he got it," Peterson explained.

Riley's offense has been impressive, and is among the reasons he is considered a candidate to lead an offense at the next level. 

Peterson added, "We'll put out a couple of Heisman Trophy winners, some great receivers and our offense is always in the top or No. 1 when it comes to scoring offense. So, that speaks for itself. I've heard nothing but great things about him. I've met him, and talked to him several times. But, it's nothing like being there and going through that grind with a guy. So, listening to some of the players. My best friend actually was the cornerbacks coach there, Marcus Walker. Just talking to him about how coach was, and he was just like me and the guys' love him. You know, they feed off his energy, and he's a players' coach (and) about his business. And, that's what you need." 

Could Detroit be a destination for Riley? 

Peterson expressed he believes Riley stays put at Oklahoma.

"I don't see him going anywhere. I don't, but who knows. I've seen strange things," Peterson said.

Riley has amassed a 43-8 record in his four seasons at the helm with the Sooners, but has yet to win a bowl game.

