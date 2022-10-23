Predictions: Lions-Cowboys

Christian Booher

Coming off a bye week, the Detroit Lions are well-rested, and ready to return to action. The intensity in practice has been ratcheted up, which will lead to a fast start for Dan Campbell's offense that currently ranks among the league's best.

The problem for Detroit is the defense, as it has been all season. Though players such as John Cominsky, Josh Paschal and Jerry Jacobs could be in action, the unit doesn't have much in terms of reinforcements, and leads the league in points allowed.

Dallas has Dak Prescott returning to action after missing several games with a thumb injury. Though he will likely be rusty to start, which will allow the Lions to take an early lead, his abilities as a passer and the plethora of weapons at his disposal will allow the Cowboys to get into gear. Detroit is competitive for the first half but falters in the second, leading to a double-digit Dallas win.

Cowboys 42, Lions 27

Vito Chirco

On Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the Lions will look to put their rough start to the 2022 season behind them. It won't be easy, however, especially with there now being "real doubt" that D'Andre Swift plays.

If Swift doesn't suit up, Detroit's offense isn't nearly as explosive. And, such a scenario plays perfectly into the hands of the Cowboys' defense, which has allowed just 16.3 points per game through six contests (the third-best mark in the NFL).

Additionally, Dak Prescott will be back under center for Dallas, after missing the Cowboys' last five games with a thumb injury.

Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

Sure, the veteran signal-caller might be a little rusty. However, all of the above still is far from a recipe for success for the Lions in this Week 7 tilt.

I stand with the 93 percent of NFL prognosticators who are predicting Dallas to prevail victorious Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys 27, Lions 17

John Maakaron

The Lions should be looking to run the ball to slow the game down. D'Andre Swift not playing is a slight surprise. A healthier Amon-Ra St. Brown, however, should benefit Detroit's talented offense.

I am curious how Micah Parsons impacts this game Sunday. The Cowboys' defense was shredded by the Eagles, so the unit is looking to rebound and play better at home.

While Detroit's offense is more reliable, until the defense proves it can make plays, it will be tough to predict many Lions victories. Potentially getting John Cominsky, Josh Paschal and Jerry Jacobs back should help the ailing unit, though.

Cowboys 37, Lions 30