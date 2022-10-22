The Detroit Lions have had a rough season along their defensive line.

Multiple individuals have struggled to consistently be productive (i.e. Charles Harris and Michael Brockers), while several players have battled the injury bug (i.e. John Cominsky and Josh Paschal).

Speaking of injuries, the latest negative development for Detroit's defensive line is that second-year pro Levi Onwuzurike won't be able to play a single snap in 2022.

He underwent back surgery during the bye week, and will be forced to miss the rest of the season.

Subsequently, the Lions are in dire need of some reinforcements along the defensive line.

If Detroit general manager Brad Holmes were to go the external route to address the issue, one player who could be a target is Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports

Through six games this season, Brown, a first-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2020 (No. 7 overall), has been the 10th-best defender in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. He's earned an 89.9 overall grade from the highly popular, date-driven site, which ranks first among all Carolina players.

The Auburn product is on pace for a career-best campaign. He's played in 69 percent of the Panthers' defensive snaps, and has amassed 24 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, six passes defensed, a tackle for loss, three QB hits, an interception and six pressures. He's also impressively recorded zero missed tackles.

If acquired by Holmes, the 24-year-old would fill a huge hole at defensive tackle for the Lions.

At this present juncture, though, it doesn't sound like Carolina GM Scott Fitterer is willing to part with Brown, or any of the Panthers' young core players.

Also, Brown is still on his rookie deal. So, it wouldn't make much sense for Fitterer to move him. And, if he did, he'd probably demand a first-round pick as part of the return.

That would likely be too steep of a price for Holmes, even with two first-rounders at his disposal in next year's NFL Draft.

In the rebuilding state that Detroit is currently in, it can't afford to part with such valuable draft capital.

As much as Brown would provide an immediate boost to Detroit's anemic defense, it doesn't appear that he's going to be landing in Motown anytime soon.