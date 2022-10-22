5 Trade Deadline Targets for Lions

Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the worst defense in the league resides in Detroit.

The Lions have allowed more points than any other team in the league, and their 428.6 average yards against mark is also ranked last. This is despite the team having played only five games.

Coming off their Week 6 bye, the Lions are hoping to put an improved product on the field for their Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. However, the improvements with the defense may be limited, as Detroit has made little change to its unit.

With the trade deadline set for Nov. 1, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company could certainly make an addition or two to help the team on either side of the ball. Here are five players the Lions should consider trading for.

Carolina Panthers DE Brian Burns

A former first-round pick, Burns has been high on potential trade candidate lists throughout the start of the 2022 season. With the trade of Christian McCaffrey, Burns has a case for being the best remaining player on the team’s roster.

Burns had his fifth-year option picked up by the Panthers during the offseason, meaning he’s under contract until 2023. The 24-year-old hasn’t publicly demanded a trade, but is considered to be available as the team begins its rebuild.

A Pro Bowler in 2021, Burns would have an instant impact on Detroit’s defensive line. The Lions need a boost with their pass rush, as they’ve struggled to get to the quarterback outside of an exceptional first half against Washington in Week 2.

Burns would provide that spark, albeit at a hefty cost. If Detroit general manager Brad Holmes is willing to take the risk, it could have an exceptional reward.

Houston Texans OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill

Grugier-Hill is a 28-year-old veteran linebacker on a one-year deal with the Texans. Making $4 million, he’s a candidate to be traded to a team in search of help at the linebacker position.

He’s started all five of Houston’s games, but hasn’t produced great numbers; hence, a 30.3 defensive grade that ranks among the worst in the league.

There is upside to Grugier-Hill, though, as he has eight years of NFL experience across three different teams. He’s scheme-flexible, and has played both the WILL and MIKE linebacker spots for the Texans.

If Detroit is looking for a cheap veteran addition to create more competition in a young linebackers room, Grugier-Hill could be a solid fit.

Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers DL Derrick Brown

Much like Burns, Brown is a talented player on a team that is heading in the opposite direction of winning. The defensive tackle has made 24 tackles in his first six games, and he picked off a pass in Week 3 against New Orleans.

Among Detroit’s many issues on defense is the fact that the line lacks size. Campbell outwardly admitted during training camp that the line lacks “girth.” Brown, who stands 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, would help address that issue.

Brown is the sixth-best interior defender, according to Pro Football Focus, with an 89.9 overall grade. In addition, his run defense grade ranks third among players at his position.

Through five games, Detroit has leaned on its core of Alim McNeill and Isaiah Buggs, among other contributors on the defensive line. Brown would immediately be the top option on what would be a revamped defensive line.

Seattle Seahawks CB Sidney Jones IV

The 26-year-old Jones has been a limited contributor in the Seahawks' secondary, as he’s played in just three games. Though he dealt with a concussion at the beginning of the year, he’s also been a healthy scratch on multiple occasions.

Jones has fallen behind on the depth chart, with Tariq Woolen, Mike Jackson and Coby Bryant all receiving more reps. Recent reports suggest that Jones could be shopped ahead of the deadline, and Detroit could be a suitor.

The Lions have been struggling to find answers in the secondary. Amani Oruwariye has been a disappointment, and Jeff Okudah continues to struggle. Though Jones has struggled to see time with Seattle, a change of scenery could be beneficial for him.

The 26-year-old is on a one-year contract, so any trade made for him would be an audition for him as he searches for his next deal.

New York Jets WR Denzel Mims

After catching a total of 67 passes in his first two years as a pro, Mims has yet to play a snap in New York’s first six games of the 2022 season. He’ll likely get a chance to play in Week 7, as teammate Elijah Moore was benched after making a trade request.

Mims is the more likely of the two to be dealt, as Moore is a second-year wideout whom the team has relied on more.

Detroit has been missing a key piece of its receiving corps as of late. DJ Chark has been sidelined with an ankle injury for the last two weeks, and is out once again in Week 7. Quarterback Jared Goff has had success with backup wideouts Tom Kennedy and Kalif Raymond, and help is on the way in the form of Jameson Williams.

However, Mims is on a cheap contract, and would be under team control until the end of the 2023 season. If Chark’s injury is serious and holds him out a while, a player like Mims could be worth the investment.

