Why WR Quintez Cephus Must Emerge in Detroit Lions' Offense

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus will be given the opportunity to make plays for the Detroit Lions' offense this upcoming season.

The second-year wideout amassed 20 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games during his rookie campaign in Motown.

On Tuesday, Cephus emerged as a solid playmaker during minicamp, as he excelled during one-on-one and seven-on-seven drills.

On Day 1, Cephus beat safety Bobby Price to the back pylon, and backup quarterback Tim Boyle proceeded to find him for the nice completion. Later, it was observed that he made a diving catch in the end zone.

Even though the Lions' receiving corps has not received much attention, head coach Dan Campbell believes there are wideouts on the roster who will aid the offense, including Cephus.

“I’ll tell you this, there are guys out there that we’ve been impressed with," he said. "Tyrell Williams is going to be able to help us. There are things he can do. I see it. Breshad Perriman is going to be able to help is. There are things he can do. Kalif Raymond, there are things that he can do that you see. Victor Bolden’s impressed us as well. (Quintez) Cephus was much better last week than the week before. There are guys that are impressive. (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, he’s improving. It’s a steady group. It’s a group that’s competing every day. What does that mean? Right now, it means that they’re getting better. We’re trying to identify the guys we can depend on. Out of the guys we can depend on, ‘How can we use them? What do they do best and how do we use that skillset?’”

Heading into the 2021 season, the 23-year-old must put aside multiple off the field distractions in order to take strides towards moving up the depth chart.

It is not inconceivable that Cephus could emerge as the No. 2 receiver, but he will have competition. Wideouts Victor Bolden, rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman are all in competition for playing time this season.

