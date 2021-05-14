Quintez Cephus Going Through Wild, Public Dispute with Emily Huff

The challenges of being in healthy adult relationships are oftentimes difficult.

For Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus, his relationship with Instagram model Emily Huff has reportedly become tumultuous, as very public details of their relationship issues have been revealed online.

In recent posts made on social media, Cephus has reportedly been accused of not being faithful and of stealing things from her house with her best friend who had spare keys to the residence.

The second-year wideout was Detroit's fifth-round draft choice in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He amassed 20 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games during his rookie season. It is expected that he will have a larger role in Detroit's offense during his second season in the league.

In a lawsuit filed back in February, Cephus alleges that he was used as a "scapegoat" during a sexual assault investigation that resulted in him being temporarily expelled from the University of Wisconsin.

Cephus is seeking unspecified damages as part of the lawsuit, accusing the defendants of violating his due process rights and of violating Title IX provisions.

He was eventually acquitted of the charges against him, however, and was allowed to re-enroll in the university and return to the team in time for the 2019 season.

Attorneys representing Cephus believe the talented wideout would have been drafted earlier if not for his expulsion.

