Cornerback Quinton Dunbar Set To Visit Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are still in search of help at the cornerback position.

Despite several free-agent signings over the past few weeks, the Detroit Lions still have a glaring need at the cornerback position.

“The corner position, I can say it with more than just the corner position, it’s a position that we’ll continue to address now (and) throughout the entire process, up into the draft, and even after the draft if need be," Lions general manager Brad Holmes told reporters earlier this week. "It’s definitely a position that is not going to be overlooked or ignored. It is a young group that we have now. I really like the group that we have, in terms of the youth and the upside. The coaching staff that we have on board, starting with Aubrey Pleasant, Aaron Glenn, I do think that those guys will help those young kids tremendously and their development. But, that is a position that we’ll continue to look to address now and through the draft.”

According to the NFL Network, the Lions are set to visit with cornerback Quinton Dunbar next week. The veteran cornerback also has a planned visit with the Arizona Cardinals.

© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Dunbar went undrafted, prior to being signed by the Washington Football Team, where he spent the first five seasons of his career.

In 2020, Dunbar played in Seattle, after being traded by Washington.

Unfortunately, the 28-year-old cornerback has battled shin and knee injuries the past couple of seasons.

Last season with the Seahawks, Dunbar played in only six games, before his season ended. He eventually landed on the injured reserve list with a knee injury.

Currently, Detroit only has Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye playing the cornerback position. Nickel cornerback Justin Coleman and veteran defensive back Desmond Trufant were released at the start of free agency.

