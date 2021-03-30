Dan Campbell: 'Pressure Drives Me'

Despite lowered expectations, Dan Campbell does not believe that he should be allowed a "free pass" in 2021.

“I mean, we don’t look at this year as -- we don’t feel like we’ve got a free pass. Yeah, there’s pressure. But, that pressure’s what drives you," Campbell told reporters at his latest media session.

For Campbell and all the new coaching hires, the challenge of improving the team from the start of the season until the end will prove to be daunting, but it won't be taken lightly.

Detroit Lions

"That’s why we are in this business," he said. "That’s why I’m in this business. I mean, we’re one of 32 teams. These are some of the greatest athletes that there are on the Earth, man. This is one of the greatest games that you can imagine. I’m one of 32 sitting in this seat, and so my job is to figure out how can we win with what we have on this roster right now? Or what’s here or whatever Brad (Holmes) comes up with, us collectively. That’s my job, that’s what I’m charged with. And I accept that."

He added, "I’m competitive. We’re all competitive. So, yeah, there is pressure, and that pressure drives me. It drives our staff, it drives everybody. I mean, we’re not going into this thing to say, ‘Well, we’re a little deficient in this area.’ No, man, we’re going to add what we think we can to be competitive, and then our job is to find a way to win games."

With the roster being retooled, Campbell & Co. will be counting on veterans already on the roster and on new players who the coaching staff trusts to instill the desired culture -- both on and off the field.

"Winning is the result all of it. But, we have to go in and think -- We have to be better Week 1 to Week 2, Week 2 to Week 3," he said. "By the time you hit Week 16, we need to be a much-improved team. And, you’d like to think that always equates into wins. But, the most important thing is to improve and to let the process take care of itself.”

