Frank Ragnow Says He Was 'Delusional' Kid Who Wanted to Play Quarterback

Frank Ragnow recently shared who he looked in the NFL as a kid growing up.

The dreams and aspirations of young children can sometimes propel them to amazing achievements in their professional careers.

It is oftentimes interesting to understand and learn how certain athletes reached the pinnacle of their respective sport.

For Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow, his early support in childhood was for skill players on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

"I wouldn't say I ever looked up to an offensive lineman," Ragnow told the Woodward Sports Network recently. "I think I was one of those delusional, fat kids who wanted to be a quarterback kind of deal. I was looking up to (Daunte) Culpepper for the Vikings. I liked him a lot. I really like Randy Moss. I still thought I had a chance to be a skill player, but that was short-lived."

Ragnows extension should keep him in Motown through the 2026 season.

The 25-year-old's deal is reportedly worth $13.5 million per season, which is the highest annual salary for a center in the entire league.

Now that Ragnow has secured a contract extension with the Lions, he can continue to work with familiar faces along the offensive line.

Despite all of the changes, their has been continuity along the offensive line, including working with offensive line coach Hank Fraley.

"Yeah, definitely a lot of new faces," Ragnow said. "A lot of exciting faces to meet. But, the one thing that stayed pretty stable is Hank Fraley, our offensive line coach. We retained him. That was was very big for me personally because he was a center in this league, and I really enjoyed working with him last year. You look at up front, there's a lot of the same guys and a lot of the same guys in our room. So, that's one thing that's very nice to me to have that stability. But yeah, definitely a lot of unfamiliar faces. It's just crazy, but it's exciting getting to meet them right now."

