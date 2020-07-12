Ranking the NFC North's Defensive Lines

A high-caliber quarterback feeling a little too comfortable in the pocket or an offensive coordinator that feels more than confident to just ram the ball down your throat for quarters upon quarters can easily change the outcome of a game.

That’s where having a consistent defensive line comes into play.

Let’s take a look now at how the NFC North stacks up in that category:

4.) Packers

The 285 rushing yards that the 49ers were able to compile on the ground against the Green Bay defense in last year’s NFC Championship game truly exemplified what may have been the Packers' most glaring weakness a season ago.

In an otherwise successful campaign that came up one game shy of a Super Bowl appearance, Green Bay’s run defense was unable to show up on a consistent basis.

Allowing nearly five yards per carry (4.7) is something the Packers will have to improve upon in 2020.

Their pass-rush was fairly consistent.

Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith -- no relation -- were consistently wreaking havoc in opposing backfields.

The issue here is how confident teams are in their ability to run the football against Green Bay.

The 1,921 rushing yards allowed in 2019 were also the most of any NFC North team.

On paper, it’s difficult to buy into the Packers having a significant improvement this upcoming season.

They’ll present a relatively young defensive line led by Kenny Clark, who is a very good player. But, the group of starting linemen is more or less the same from 2019.

3.) Lions

Opposing quarterbacks were far too comfortable when facing the Lions a season ago.

Detroit’s 61.8 pass-rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus, ranked 31st in the NFL, and the team's 28 sacks were the league’s second-lowest mark in 2019.

Trey Flowers was successful as an individual a season ago, but could theoretically improve upon his numbers with more help along the defensive line.

Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

His team-leading seven sacks were impressive, but he was often double-teamed by opposing offensive lines.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn went out, and signed Bears defensive tackle Nick Williams -- who’s coming off a breakout year.

Quinn also brought in former Patriots nose tackle Danny Shelton, and drafted EDGE rusher Julian Okwara out of Notre Dame.

Detroit fans should be optimistic that at least one of its new faces up front can lead to more consistent defensive line play in 2020.

The Lions allowed 4.1 yards per carry in 2019, which ranked 11th in the NFL.

So, there is something to build off of in that regard.

2.) Vikings

Defense has been a staple of Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s resume throughout his career in the NFL.

The 48 sacks that Minnesota racked up ranked as the fifth-highest number in that respective category. It was a key reason for why its defense only allowed 19.3 points per game in 2019.

There are unavoidable question marks hanging over the Minnesota defensive line heading into 2020.

The departures of Pro Bowl-caliber linemen Linval Joseph and Everson Griffen are two notable losses up front.

The Vikings still possess Danielle Hunter, who led the team with a glowing 14.5 sacks last season.

Ifeadi Odenigbo could step into an expanded role next season and emerge as one of the league’s best up-and-coming linemen.

He compiled seven sacks last season -- a number that ranked third in Minnesota -- but would’ve tied for the team lead in Detroit during just his second season.

Zimmer’s defensive line coach Andre Patterson has also proved himself as someone with the capability to quickly develop young players and adapt to different situations.

1.) Bears

Chicago will present one of the more well-rounded, imposing defensive lines that the NFL has to offer in 2020.

The addition of two-time Pro Bowler Robert Quinn this offseason will give Chicago a viable threat to place on the opposite side of one of the NFL’s most talented players in Khalil Mack.

The interior is set up to be the NFC North’s best.

Akiem Hicks missed most of last season with an injury, but typically hovers around seven sacks per year when healthy.

He’ll be accompanied by an ever-improving Eddie Goldman, making this what could be the best four-man rush that the NFL has to offer.

Chicago allowed the sixth-fewest yards per carry last season (3.9), and should undoubtedly improve in the pass-rush department this upcoming season.

Related

Lions: More Likely 7-9 or 9-7?

Where CB Jeff Okudah Ranks Among Defensive Rookie of the Year Contenders

Jeff Okudah vs. D'Andre Swift: Who Is the Better Football Player?

How LB Reggie Ragland Fits Detroit's Defense?