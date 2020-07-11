Jeff Okudah vs. D'Andre Swift: Who Is the Better Football Player?

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions hit home runs with their first two selections.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah and running back D'Andre Swift have the potential to become cornerstone players for an organization in need of talented young players to carry them to success this decade.

"I've been nothing but impressed with him since day one," defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said about Detroit's first-round draft selection. "You know, with this Zoom thing, I've spent a lot of time with Jeff. I think the people in Detroit and Lions fans are going to really, really like him not only as a player, but as a person. Jeff is driven, like few men I've been around in this profession."

Lions general manager Bob Quinn expressed after selecting Swift how fortunate he felt when the ex-Bulldogs running back was still available at pick No. 35 in the second round.

"I’d say a little bit surprised when we went back, and we said, ‘Alright, well Swift is still up there.’ Kind of crossed our fingers for a couple picks, but felt going to bed, he (Swift) was the guy that was on my mind the most," Quinn said. "I was hoping we could get him, and we stood pat there. You know, you never know. The draft is hard to predict, as you guys know. But, I felt very fortunate that he was there.”

Both will surely have opportunities early in their careers to showcase their respective skill sets and earn more playing time.

In the short term, Okudah will have more of an opportunity since Detroit moved on from veteran cornerback Darius Slay.

In the long run, Swift is likely to end up being the more productive player for the organization -- as long as he is featured properly.

Vote Here

Related

How LB Reggie Ragland Fits Detroit's Defense?

Should Clay Matthews Be Targeted by the Detroit Lions?

Podcast: Does Jason Huntley or Quintez Cephus Have a Better Chance to Make the Roster?

2020 Season Preview: Week 4 Lions vs. Saints

For Logan Stenberg, Penalties Are a Major Red Flag