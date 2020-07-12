AllLions
Poll: More Likely, Lions 7-9 or 9-7?

John Maakaron

This upcoming season for the Detroit Lions has the potential to end up with many different outcomes. 

Matthew Stafford is returning for his 12th NFL season and will be looking to continue his growth under offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

In 2019, Detroit's franchise passer finished with 2,499 passing yards and 19 TD's prior to his season-ending prematurely due to a broken back. 

Detroit lost several key players and will be hoping the replacements step in to fill significant voids.

General manager Bob Quinn decided to move on from cornerback Darius Slay and traded him to the Eagles.

Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah and veteran Desmond Trufant were brought in to aid a secondary that tied for the fewest interceptions in the NFL. 

Trey Flowers will look to improve upon his 2019 season and the defensive line as a whole should be aided by the additions of DT Danny Shelton and LB Jamie Collins. 

While Detroit's schedule has a few early tests, there are opportunities to secure victories in the middle portion of the schedule. 

What will likely determine if Detroit has a winning season will be if the team has learned the ability to close out games in which the team is leading in the fourth quarter. 

All too often, Detroit was unable to finish games in 2019, and key mistakes would derail momentum or aid their opponents to keep drives alive late in football games. 

If multiple second-year players indeed improve in Detroit's offensive and defensive schemes, nine victories seem achievable. 

What record do you think Detroit finishes with? 

Vote and comment below.

Vote Here

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Voted 7-9. Good questions were asked, but unfortunately the answer is no to a lot of them. Don’t think the team will learn to close

Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

Really interesting question. While I really would like to say nine wins, I voted 7-9

