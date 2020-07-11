AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Where CB Jeff Okudah Ranks Among Defensive Rookie of the Year Contenders

Vito Chirco

Cornerback Jeff Okudah, drafted No. 3 overall by the Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft, was the second defensive player taken in the draft. EDGE rusher Chase Young, a fellow Ohio State Buckeyes product, was taken by the Redskins with the pick before him.

Yet, Okudah comes in at just fifth among the defensive rookie of the year contenders, according to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. 

Here's what Zierlein had to say about his ranking of Okudah at No. 5:

"Given the difficulty of his position and his relatively low ball production in college (three INTs, 18 passes defensed in three seasons), perhaps I've ranked Okudah too high on this list. Here's the thing, though: He's a terrific athlete with great length and the physical ability to twitch and explode on throws. He hasn't learned to fully trust his eyes, but if it starts to click for him in that area as a rookie and if he's allowed to play a little more off-man coverage, those explosive traits could pay early dividends."

To the surprise of likely no one, he ranked Young No. 1 on his list.

Let's take a look now at some more trending Lions news from around the web on Saturday, July 11:

  • Pro Football Focus provided an interesting stat on Okudah, saying that he's allowed the second-lowest completion percentage among Ohio State CBs since 2014. 
  • Pride of Detroit's Jeremy Reisman asked his readers to choose a player from the team of a Lions rival that they've "secretly" liked over the years. 
  • USA Today Lions Wire's Jeff Risdon recapped his visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. 
  • DetroitLions.com managing editor Lindsay Miller took a look, along with fellow site content producers Tim Twentyman, Mike O'Hara and Tori Petry, at the one Lions player -- outside of Jamal Agnew -- that could suit up at another position. 

Related

Jeff Okudah vs. D'Andre Swift: Who Is the Better Football Player?

How LB Reggie Ragland Fits Detroit's Defense?

Should Clay Matthews Be Targeted by the Detroit Lions?

Podcast: Does Jason Huntley or Quintez Cephus Have a Better Chance to Make the Roster?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeff Okudah vs. D'Andre Swift: Who Is the Better Football Player?

Who is the better football player: D'Andre Swift or Jeff Okudah? Read more on the Detroit Lions' first two draft picks.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

How Reggie Ragland Fits Detroit's Defense

Exploring how Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland fits the defense entering the 2020 NFL season

Jason Ross Jr.

by

JCM31179

Should Clay Matthews Be Targeted by the Detroit Lions?

Read more on why free-agent EDGE defender Clay Matthews would be a solid acquisition for the Detroit Lions.

Logan Lamorandier

by

ATK49

Season Preview: Lions vs. Saints

Read more on the Detroit Lions Week 4 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, in this SI All Lions season preview.

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

NFL 'Experts' Exclude WR Kenny Golladay from Top 10 List

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay was not included in an ESPN NFL executives top 10 list of wide receivers.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

For Logan Stenberg, Penalties Are a Major Red Flag

Detroit's fourth-round pick Logan Stenberg had penalty issues at Kentucky.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Lions Guard Jonah Jackson Shows Off Athleticism

Detroit's third-round draft pick Jonah Jackson shows off athletic ability via his social media account.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Realistic Expectations for T.J. Hockenson in Year No. 2

What are the realistic expectations for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson in year No. 2? Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Jon47

Does Jason Huntley or Quintez Cephus Have a Better Chance to Make Lions' Roster?

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss who has the better chance to make the Detroit Lions' roster in 2020.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit's Offense Must Air It Out in 2020

Read more on why Darrell Bevell needs to air it out in 2020 with quarterback Matthew Stafford

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1