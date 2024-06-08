All Lions: Eisen Ranks Detroit Fourth in Latest Power Rankings
The Detroit Lions are entering an exciting season that is filled with high expectations.
After making a run to the NFC Championship game last season, the Lions have restocked on talent this offseason with hopes of going even further in 2024.
Their success over the last two seasons has made them no secret to the national pundits, and many view Detroit amongst the biggest Super Bowl contenders from the NFC. Make no mistake, Kansas City is the presumptive favorite as the back-to-back winners, but the Lions are viewed as a team that is capable of challenging for the crown.
Among those who believe in the Lions is analyst Rich Eisen. The popular host, who also provides coverage for NFL Network in addition to his day-time show, ranked the Lions fourth in his most recent power rankings.
"Sitting there at four. Dan Campbell, you hear him say they're gonna add a fullback even though they don't have a fullback on the roster," Eisen said. "They're looking at tight ends on the roster to play that role just because they want you to declare on defense, and you can kind of do that with their fullback play. They kept their offensive coordinator, or he stayed. I mean, they've got it all working, man."
Ranking ahead of the Lions were the Baltimore Ravens, Chiefs and 49ers, from third to first.
