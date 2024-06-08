All Lions

All Lions: Eisen Ranks Detroit Fourth in Latest Power Rankings

Who ranked ahead of Lions in Rich Eisen's power rankings?

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III (23) practices during mini camp at Detroit Lions headquarters and practice facility in Allen Park on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III (23) practices during mini camp at Detroit Lions headquarters and practice facility in Allen Park on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions are entering an exciting season that is filled with high expectations.

After making a run to the NFC Championship game last season, the Lions have restocked on talent this offseason with hopes of going even further in 2024.

Their success over the last two seasons has made them no secret to the national pundits, and many view Detroit amongst the biggest Super Bowl contenders from the NFC. Make no mistake, Kansas City is the presumptive favorite as the back-to-back winners, but the Lions are viewed as a team that is capable of challenging for the crown.

Among those who believe in the Lions is analyst Rich Eisen. The popular host, who also provides coverage for NFL Network in addition to his day-time show, ranked the Lions fourth in his most recent power rankings.

"Sitting there at four. Dan Campbell, you hear him say they're gonna add a fullback even though they don't have a fullback on the roster," Eisen said. "They're looking at tight ends on the roster to play that role just because they want you to declare on defense, and you can kind of do that with their fullback play. They kept their offensive coordinator, or he stayed. I mean, they've got it all working, man."

Ranking ahead of the Lions were the Baltimore Ravens, Chiefs and 49ers, from third to first.

Here are other headlines surrounding the Lions on Saturday, June 8.

1.) Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk explained why he believes the Lions are likely not the only team violating league contact rules within OTAs, as well as a potential reason for why the Lions were ultimately disciplined.

2.) Former Lions running back Zach Zenner received a shoutout from the NFLPA on X for his work during Men's Health Month. Zenner played five NFL seasons, including four with the Lions from 2015-18.

3.) Detroit News beat writer Justin Rogers analyzed the players who helped themselves the most during the team's recently concluded mandatory minicamp practices.

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

