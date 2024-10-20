Haason Reddick Is No Longer Available for Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions were one of the NFL teams that did their due diligence on New York Jets defensive lineman Haason Reddick.
Detroit's defensive line took a major hit after Aidan Hutchinson suffered a broken fibula and tibia in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. It was reported the team reached out to learn more about Reddick's availability, given the extended period of time he had held out.
The team presumably is going to seek additional defensive line help, as Hutchinson was the primary source of Detroit's sack total in 2024.
According to ESPN, the 30-year-old pass rusher has ended his holdout and reached an agreement to report to the Jets on Monday.
Reddick had not appeared yet in a game for his new team, after being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason.
Since March, many wondered if the Jets were going to be able to offer the talented defensive lineman a new, long-term contract.
The agreement is short-term, but a long-term contract is still going to be negotiated with the former Eagles standout.
"We will continue to work towards a long-term extension with the Jets," agent Drew Rosenhaus expressed.
Reddick was the first player in a decade to hold out past the start of the season, and then receive an adjusted contract.
Jets owner Woody Johnson was heavily involved in the process of ending the dispute, and Reddick was never intended to be traded to another NFL team, despite the heavy interest.