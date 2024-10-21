Lions Offense Achieving 'Incomprehensible' Milestones
The Detroit Lions' offense is on a roll as of late.
After a Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which they scored just 16 points and scored one touchdown in seven red zone appearances, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and company have bounced back in a big way.
Throughout the team's four-game winning streak, the offense has been humming at an extremely high level. They're averaging 35 points per game in that span, and have scored 30-or-more points in three straight games for the first time since 1997.
A big part of that is the play of quarterback Jared Goff, who has been playing at a historic clip over the last four outings.
Goff has been quite close to literally perfect since Week 4, ranking first in completion percentage (84.8 percent), touchdown to interception ratio (7-0), passer rating (154.1) and EPA per dropback (0.61).
The veteran passer has not thrown an incompetion in the first half of three of his last four games, a stretch that includes the Week 4 win over Seattle where he was a perfect 18-for-18. In fact, the Lions are the first time since the merger with more offensive touchdowns (18) than incompletions (16) in any four-game span.
Goff's performance has put him in rarified air. He's one of two players in NFL history to have a completion percentage of 72 or higher, throw two touchdowns and have a passer rating of at least 110. 0 in four games in a single season, with the other being Tom Brady in 2007.
The veteran also became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to have a passer rating of 140.0 or more in three consecutive games, a feat that was most recently accomplished by Aaron Rodgers in 2011.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a breakout game on Sunday, but a closer look indicates that he is on the verge of doing something special. The second-year running back is the first player in franchise history to have an average yards per carry of 5.0 or higher on a minimum of 10 carries in five straight games.
That mark puts him one game off the NFL record of six, meaning Gibbs will have a shot at history against the Titans on Sunday.
The running back tandem of Gibbs and David Montgomery have been performing at an elite level, as they each produced at least 70 scrimmage yards for the sixth consecutive game to open the year.