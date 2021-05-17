Roundtable: What Needs to Happen for the Lions to Go Over Six Wins

Read more on whether the Detroit Lions will win over six games in 2021 and much more in the latest SI All Lions Roundtable.

1.) Should the Lions trade OL Tyrell Crosby?

Vito Chirco: For the right offer, yes. But, at the same time, I love the fact that Crosby is a swing tackle and can play multiple positions on the line, providing the Lions with some much-needed depth and versatility.

However, as a result of the organization's decision to select Penei Sewell at No. 7 overall, there isn't as much of a defined role for Crosby, making him expendable.

So, as nice of a piece as Crosby is, Detroit should look to deal him, if it garners the right offer -- i.e. a fourth or fifth-round pick.

Adam Strozynski: My initial reaction is no. Offensive and defensive line are areas where depth is crucial. Just look at the Kansas City Chiefs in this past Super Bowl.

However, everyone has their price, and there are no sacred cows on this team because you aren't in a position to win. So, if the price was right, I would.

2.) If the Lions only make one more move this offseason, what position do they need the most help at?

Chirco: I would have to say receiver. Just look at the present state of the team's receivers room. It's not very top-heavy or filled with depth.

Losing both Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. earlier this offseason created major holes at the position. And despite the Lions' best efforts to add reinforcements through both free agency and the draft, guys like Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams are not going to be able to entirely fill the void left behind by those aforementioned departures.

It's why I see the franchise being unable to get consistent production out of its wideouts this upcoming season.

And yes, it's the position where I believe the organization is in most need of an upgrade.

Strozynski: It's wide receiver or linebacker, right? You still don't have a real No. 1 wideout. However, you brought a ton of guys in hoping to strike gold. I go linebacker because the defense was so poor last year and it's still in a state of overhaul.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions

3.) What would need to happen for the Lions to go over six wins in 2021?

Chirco: For starters, Jared Goff would have to turn back the clock and return to his Pro Bowl form from 2017 and 2018.

Also, the defense, at every position, would have to perform better. Most notably, the defensive line would need to generate a much more consistent pass-rush, and the secondary would have to consistently win many more one-on-one battles with receivers.

Until those things happen, Detroit is more than likely no better than a five-win team.

Detroit Lions

Strozynski: A miracle! I kid, I kid. Jared Goff would have to have a stellar season, and this defensive unit would have to finish in the top 12.

4.) The Lions scored 377 points (23.6 ppg) in 2020. Over/under on 23.6 points per game scored by Detroit in 2021?

Chirco: I'm going to go with the over. While I think Detroit has downgraded at the quarterback position by going from Matthew Stafford to Goff, I think the team will have an improved run game.

With a one-two punch of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams on the ground, as well as an offensive line featuring 2021 first-round pick Penei Sewell, Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow and a highly competent left tackle in Taylor Decker, the running game should be a strength of the Lions this upcoming season.

This should allow the team to score another point or two a game, which is why I'm taking the over.

Strozynski: I'll go over, but only slightly. I think the team will average about 23.8 points a game. Goff is a step back from Matthew Stafford, but D'Andre Swift should have a more impactful year and T.J. Hockenson should finish as a top-three tight end. Add in a defensive score here or there, because I don't think this team will be as bad on defense as it was last year.

5.) What one home game would you pay money for in 2021?

Chirco: I'm going to say Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. It's going to be a real big test for the defense, having to try to stop superstar Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. That, in my opinion, is one game that will be worth the price of admission in 2021.

Strozynski: Lions' home opener against San Francisco. There is a ton of storylines with the 49ers, plus they are a good team. You also get to see your revamped Lions for the first time, with a new head coach in Dan Campbell.

