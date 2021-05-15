Pros and Cons of Trading Tyrell Crosby

In his brief time playing for the Detroit Lions, offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby has become a player supporters root for and respect.

When needed last season, Crosby demonstrated he could be a reliable option at right tackle. Free agent Halapoulivaati Vaitai struggled mightily in his rookie campaign and often dealt with injury, keeping him off of the football field.

Crosby stepped in and only allowed five sacks on 390 pass blocks during his 11 starts in 2020. He ranked 54th out of 79 tackles according to Pro Football Focus.

With Penei Sewell being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Crosby may no longer be in the plans of the current regime.

Let's take a look now at the pros and cons of Detroit trading the 25-year-old lineman.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Pros

Securing additional draft capital

Based on the early projections, it is expected that Detroit will struggle in the first year of the new regime.

By trading Crosby for additional draft capital, the plan of acquiring more picks in the next couple of drafts can expedite the process.

Recall, Detroit has multiple first round picks the next two drafts and the opportunity to earn several compensatory picks.

If general manager Brad Holmes can secure the right offer, trading Crosby aids in the rebuild.

Crosby can earn playing time elsewhere

If healthy, Vaitai and Sewell are likely to see the field for the majority of offensive snaps in 2021.

Despite the excitement of playing with a teammate from his alma mater, Crosby is still in competition with the young draft prospect.

With the investment made in Sewell, Crosby would likely be relegated to a backup role for the duration of his prime years.

Moving on may sting in the short term, but end up being highly beneficial for Crosby's career in the long run.

Cons

Hurting depth on the offensive line

One of the common complaints of supporters is that the organization is void of depth.

Winning teams tend to stock up on quality backups who can start when needed.

Now that the Lions clearly have a quality backup, it may not be the proper time to jettison him to another franchise.

Recall, Vaitai dealt with a myriad of injuries in 2020. Sewell is still a rookie who may experience some growing pains if he is asked to move to right tackle full time.

Lions may not get quality value in a trade

Based on his performance and potential moving forward, Crosby is likely worth a mid-round draft choice.

It is tough to imagine another franchise even offering a fourth round pick for Crosby -- thus making it quite difficult to part ways with the talented lineman.

There are a couple of positions that require quality backups and players ready to step in when called upon.

Offensive linemen are key to the success of any offense, and losing Crosby may not bold well for Detroit's offense should things not go as planned with players higher up on the depth chart.

If Detroit simply allows him to play out his contract, a team may offer up starter money when Crosby becomes a free agent, earning Detroit a coveted compensatory pick.

