Three Detroit Lions Sign Rookie Contracts

Six Detroit Lions rookies have signed their initial contracts with the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions hosted their final voluntary workout on Thursday. On the final day ahead of a six-week break, the team got second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike, along with fourth-round picks Amon-Ra St. Brown and linebacker Derrick Barnes under contract.

Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu is the lone rookie needing to get his initial deal completed.

According to Spotrac, Onwuzurike's contract is worth $8.1 million over four years, and it includes a $3.3 million signing bonus.

St. Brown's and Barnes' rookie deals are both worth nearly $4.3 million, with the wideout making slightly more on his contract and signing bonus since he was selected one spot ahead of the ex-Boilermakers linebacker.

Barnes, the No. 113 overall pick, is expected to have an opportunity for playing time at middle linebacker.

The Purdue product is a player head coach Dan Campbell relates to, based on his "old-school" mentality.

"He's dependable, he's tough, and really, he's only been a stack backer for a year. He's got so much room to grow. He's got an old-school mentality about him," Campbell said in a recent SiriusXM interview. "He's already reached out to me. He wants to be 55. How throwback is 55 for an inside linebacker? It's so beautiful."

The Lions have signed six of their seven draft picks: Penei Sewell, Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill, St. Brown, Barnes and Jermar Jefferson.

