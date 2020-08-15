Check the Report: Daniel Kelly Scouts RB D'Andre Swift

RB D’Andre Swift - 5-foot-9, 212 pounds (starter)

GRADE: B (Good player, but not elite; good enough to win with, however)

Scouting Report

Hybrid back that is a combination between a starter and a third-down back due to good hands, but is a second-tier starter due to lacking explosive playing speed.

Comes from a big program at the University of Georgia. According to SportsReference.com, Swift had zero fumbles during his time in college. This is a huge stat, and shows he can protect the ball. This is important.

His frame is on the somewhat leaner-looking side, but he is tough and thick enough to run between the tackles. Somewhat of a dynamic feeling to him. In the mold of a sports car, but he only has the equivalence of a V-4 engine. More of a Nissan who will get you where you want to go. Will chip away at it, gives high effort. But, he lacks that sudden, explosive second-twitch gear that separates those who are good enough to win with from those who are the elite superstars.

He will make a living inside the tackles because he lacks the necessary burst and pure playing speed needed to beat defenders to the edges and turn it up field. He will really struggle having success on outside running plays. His speed methodically builds inside the box and if he is out in the open field. Very good vision and instincts as a runner. Shifty. Can maneuver well in congested areas. Does a nice job setting up defenders with moves to make them miss once he gets going. Has some shake-and-bake to him as a runner. Polished-looking. Well-coached. Good stiff arm. Reminds me of a combination of both Edgar Bennett and Amp Lee out of Florida State years ago. Excels at running draw plays and at catching the ball out of the backfield.

Swift is more of a second-and-third-down running back in longer yardage situations when the box clears out some, which will give him more needed space to do his thing. Excels in the open field one-on-one. Greatest value will come catching the ball out of the backfield. Replaces J.D. McKissic in that role -- only not as fast or explosive.

I had a hard time warming up to Swift. There was just something about him that did not vibe with me. He will never be that guy the Lions can marry long-term into the role of being that featured, superstar back. He will probably be the starter on the depth chart, but he will always be more of a second-tier starter that leaves you wanting more. Somewhat of a reach that high in the second round (No. 35 overall). Much more of a solid base-hitter than a home-run hitter.

The way to beat him on running downs is to stack the inside, stuff and shoot gaps, bring the middle backer up tighter and force him to try to hit a wall or try to redirect. Widen linebackers in case he tries to bounce it outside, or they can flex back and crash down inside. Does some things well, but just not enough for me to fall in love with him. It was a tougher report to write for that reason. He will settle into the Lions' usual running back-by-committee system that has been in place since Barry Sanders retired.

