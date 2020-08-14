Romeo Okwara Activated from the Non-Football Injury List

The Lions announced a string of roster moves Friday afternoon.

Arguably the biggest of them was defensive end Romeo Okwara being activated from the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, which he was placed on last week.

He is now eligible to resume training camp activities.

The team also activated safety Jalen Elliott from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and waived fellow undrafted free agent and safety Jeremiah Dinson in a corresponding move.

With the Elliott move, the organization now has no players remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Originally, the Lions had eight players on the list, including longtime franchise passer Matthew Stafford. He was taken off the list after it was revealed that he had experienced a false-positive test result.

The other players on the list at one point were tight end Isaac Nauta, cornerback Justin Coleman, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson, punter Arryn Siposs, cornerback Amani Oruwariye and Elliott.

The Lions practiced Friday in what was similar to a spring OTA session, with the offense and defense squaring off in drills without pads.

After a day off Saturday, the Lions have one more OTA-like practice Sunday before they hit the field for their first training camp practice with pads Monday.

During a Zoom video conference Friday, Detroit head man Matt Patricia discussed the timetable he'll be using to get his team ready for its first regular season contest against the Chicago Bears Sept. 13.

"We've spaced it out accordingly, and kind of put it at that target point of the third preseason game to make sure that everything is kind of being installed, so that we can go through and run and prepare to approach that week like we normally would and put the emphasis on getting ready for the season," he said.

