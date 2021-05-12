Penei Sewell Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Detroit Lions will be without rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell this weekend for the team's rookie minicamp session.

On Wednesday, Sewell revealed he found out last weekend he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

"Found out this past weekend I tested positive for COVID. Really wish I was heading to my new home today and able to be at mini-camp with my new teammates and coaches," Sewell posted on social media. "Look forward to getting out to the D as soon as I’m cleared!"

Sewell is expected to become a foundational piece of the Lions' offense.

Following his selection, Detroit's front office celebrated due to the talented offensive lineman being near or at the top of their draft board.

When asked following the draft, general manager Brad Holmes explained how he would evaluate if a draft class was successful.

“There’s a lot of different ways you probably could break that success down," he said. "When you look back it, I’ve often looked at just playtime percentage. It’s more easier to see it as accolades if they ended up being All-Pros, or Pro Bowls and all that type stuff, but it’s a good barometer to see playtime percentage, games played, games started. That’s probably usually a quick reference to breakdown success of past drafts.”

If members of the Lions' roster decide to boycott all voluntary workouts, Sewell may not arrive again in Allen Park until mandatory mincamp begins on June 8.

Offseason workout schedule:

Rookie minicamp: May 14-16

OTA: May 25-27, June 2-4, June 14-17

Mandatory minicamp: June 8-10

More from SI All Lions:

2021 NFL Schedule: Detroit Lions First Opponent Revealed

Lions Have Sixth-Toughest Schedule in 2021

2021 Detroit Lions Re-Draft

Detroit Lions Schedule Revealed May 12

Campbell on Sewell: 'He Plays Dirty, He's Nasty'

Detroit Lions' 53-Man Roster Prediction