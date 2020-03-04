Should Lions Consider Drafting LB Zack Baun in Second Round?

The Detroit Lions must address several key areas on defense in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It is widely known that Detroit's defensive line struggled mightily, but the play at linebacker also left a lot to be desired.

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun could be one of the top Badgers selected this upcoming April.

Wisconsin LB Zack Baun © Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

At the NFL combine, he bench-pressed 225 pounds 24 times, ran his 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds and had a 32.5" vertical jump.

At the Senior Bowl, Detroit had the opportunity to evaluate Baun closely.

Draft analysts and scouts believe Baun displays strengths as a pass-rusher and is versatile enough to lineup from a number of different defensive alignments.

Many believe that he best fits as a 3-4 outside linebacker. He has drawn comparisons to Los Angeles Rams linebacker and former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews

According to NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein:

"Ascending prospect whose explosive production on the field has begun to mirror his explosive athletic traits. Baun's twitchy get-off and deep bend at the edge is nightmare fuel for Big Ten tackles and he's still at the early stages of pass rush development.

He is aggressive to flow downhill in run support, has sideline-to-sideline range and is fluid dropping into coverage. He's strong but a little light as an edge-setter so teams will need to figure out how best to align him.

Baun is a scheme-diverse linebacker with high-impact potential whose best days are ahead of him."

Do you think Detroit should target Baun in the second round?

Comment below and leave us your thoughts.

