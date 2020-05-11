AllLions
2020 Lions Offensive Line Depth Chart

Logan Lamorandier

The Lions will go into the 2020 season with a little bit of a different offensive line -- at least on the right side. 

After the release of right tackle Rick Wagner and the departure of right guard Graham Glasgow via free agency, some new faces will added to the starting lineup.

To start, the left tackle position will be manned by fifth-year pro Taylor Decker, and it is safe to assume that big-money free-agent acquisition Halapoulivaati Vaitai will replace Wagner on the right. 

Behind those two, the swing-tackle job will be Tyrell Crosby’s to lose. At the moment, there are no real threats to take his important backup role. 

Dan Skipper and Matt Nelson round out the remaining true tackles on the roster. 

Skipper is a journeyman that has seemingly floated around on the Lions' roster for the past few years, while Nelson is a converted defensive end, and is more of a practice-squad, developmental type.

On the interior, Frank Ragnow will be the starting center with a couple of possible backups. 

Considering there is some versatility among linemen, Russell Bodine would be one of the top backups if Detroit general manager Bob Quinn wanted a reserve center on the roster. 

As previously mentioned, there are plenty of guards, such as rookie Jonah Jackson and Beau Benzschawel, that have experience snapping the football.

Now, the offensive guard depth chart might not be as clear. 

Joe Dahl returns as a starter from a season ago, as well as does rotational piece Kenny Wiggins.

Jackson was drafted in the third round -- the Lions traded up to grab him -- and then just a round later, Stenberg was selected. 

As the left guard is more of the traditional pass-blocking option, Jackson may be more of a natural fit next to Decker. But, that would mean Dahl would have to flip sides. 

In contrast, Stenberg is a mauler, and is a solid option for the right side. 

If the Lions are to continue their odd guard rotation into this season, those four names seem to be the best bets to see playing time up front. 

The sleepers would include Benzschawel, veteran Oday Aboushi, Caleb Benenoch and former San Francisco 49ers first-round pick Joshua Garnett. 

In all likelihood, only two of those four names will make the team.

Considering that NFL teams only usually keep eight or nine linemen on a roster, there will obviously be some tough decisions to be made during the cut-down period.

Offensive linemen ranks:

1.) Taylor Decker

2.) Frank Ragnow

3.) Halapoulivaati Vaitai

4.) Joe Dahl

5.) Jonah Jackson

6.) Tyrell Crosby

7.) Logan Stenberg

8.) Kenny Wiggins

9.) Oday Aboushi

10.) Beau Benzschawel

11.) Russell Bodine

12.) Matt Nelson

13.) Josh Garnett

14.) Dan Skipper

15.) Caleb Benenoch

