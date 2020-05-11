AllLions
Peter King Concerned about Lions Start to Season

John Maakaron

Now that the Detroit Lions' 2020 regular season schedule has officially been released, the analysis has started regarding how the schedule will affect the Lions chances of success this season. 

The importance of getting off to a good start is imperative for this fanbase and the current regime. 

Struggling early out of the gates would be catastrophic for all involved, and could signal the beginning of the end for head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn's time in Motown. 

In his latest Football Morning in America column, Football Morning in America, Peter King explains why the NFL schedule makers did not do Detroit any favors. 

King writes, "The Lions have one home game in September, one home game in October, three home games in November, and three home games after Dec. 1. Detroit is home one day between Sept. 13 and Halloween. Not optimal. If they start 1-5, the Lions will be playing for the draft for two months."

To start the season, Detroit will face off against the Bears, Packers, Cardinals, Saints, Jaguars, and Falcons.

Only two of which will take place in the home confines of Ford Field.

While the schedule is challenging to start, the middle portion of the schedule provides Detroit some relief and an opportunity to stack some victories. 

To end the season, Detroit will play three of their remaining four games on the schedule at home. 

If Detroit can weather the early storm, King's concerns regarding the schedule being a disadvantage will disappear. 

