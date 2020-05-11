AllLions
Should RB D'Andre Swift Be Lions Feature Back?

John Maakaron

General manager Bob Quinn has let it be clearly known he believes football teams need a stable of running backs. 

Due to the violent collisions that occur on each play, running backs are predisposed to breaking down at a much quicker rate than other star players.

"Well, I think we always want a stable of backs. I think I’ve said that for a long time. You can count on one hand how many backs kind of carry the load," said Quinn. 

D'Andre Swift was selected by the Lions at No. 35 overall, and Quinn believes he has found a running back to pair with Kerryon Johnson.

Also, Bo Scarbrough and Ty Johnson will be in the mix for playing time in 2020.

But should Detroit take a closer look at Swift's skill set and be more open to the idea of featuring the rookie running back in 2020?

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report explains why Swift may be Detroit's breakout player this upcoming season: 

This team is in dire need of firepower on both sides of the ball. Detroit found some with the 35th overall pick of the 2020 draft. Georgia's D'Andre Swift was the No. 1 running back on more than a few predraft big boards—including that of Bleacher Report's Matt Miller. The 5'8" 212-pounder is a do-it-all back as adept at catching the ball out of the backfield as he is grinding out yardage between the tackles. The Lions have a talented back on the roster in Kerryon Johnson, but he's had all kinds of trouble staying healthy—he's missed at least half a dozen games in both of his professional seasons. If Swift gets the opportunity to be Detroit's featured back—and recent history indicates that he will—he won't let it go.

If Swift can establish strong playmaking abilities early in his career, he just might force the coaching staff to put the ball in his hands at a higher clip than originally planned. 

Do you think Swift should be Detroit's feature running back his rookie season?

Vote below and let us know your thoughts.

