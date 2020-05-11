Lions Must Win 9 Games in 2020

Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia should be on the hot seat heading into the 2020 season.

Since Patricia took over as Detroit head man in 2018, the duo has gone a combined 9-22-1 in two seasons.

Quite simply, it's far from the results the Lions fanbase expected when Patricia left his defensive coordinator gig with the New England Patriots to replace ex-Lions head man Jim Caldwell.

Remember, Caldwell & Co. were coming off a 9-7 campaign when he was let go by Quinn. And Quinn made the coaching change with the intention of Patricia coming in and helping the franchise get to the next level.

For many Lions fans, the "next level" meant not only getting to the playoffs -- as Caldwell had done in two of his four seasons on the job -- but also winning a playoff game. It's something the organization hasn't done since I've been a resident of planet Earth.

It last happened in 1991 when the NFC North was called the NFC Central and Barry Sanders was still running all over defenses.

So, yes, it's been nearly three full decades since the Ford family-run organization has won a playoff game.

Patricia was supposed to be the difference-maker in helping the Lions get over the hump come playoff time. Instead, the organization has taken major steps back.

Fast-forward to 2020, and the Ford family has mandated that "Quinntricia" turn the team into playoff contenders this upcoming season.

However, what does a playoff contender look like to the Fords?

There are many contrasting opinions regarding what the answer is.

To me, it's a team that finishes with a 9-7 record.

The Ford family has long been known to be very generous with the time it's afforded to its head men and front-office executives.

Consider this, former team president Matt Millen got parts of eight years for doing absolutely nothing during his tenure in Motown.

It was riddled with draft mistakes, such as drafting Joey Harrington with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft.

And Millen, who was hired right out of the Fox Sports broadcast booth, still was afforded nearly eight full seasons in his post.

In case you forgot, he also built the 2008 version of the Lions that became the first franchise in NFL history to go a full season without winning a single game (0-16).

So, before you say the Lions will have to make the playoffs in order for Quinn and Patricia to save their respective jobs, take the above into account.

The Ford family's track record of mismanagement and dysfunction in running the Lions makes it more likely that the family will settle for much less and allow the duo to return in 2021 if a nine-win campaign is achieved.

It's far from what should be acceptable, but once again, it's likely what will be permissible from an organization that is still largely irrelevant as it kicks off a new decade.

Related

Peter King Concerned about Lions Start to Season

Poll: Should Lions RB D'Andre Swift Be the Feature Back?

Dan Orlovsky Has Won Bunch of Money Off Matthew Stafford Golfing

All Lions: Okudah vs. Thomas is Must Watch Week 4 of NFL Season

SI Lions Roundtable: Who's Most to Blame for Lions Struggles?