John Penisini Agrees to Contract Terms With Lions

John Maakaron

John Penisini has agreed to his rookie contract with the Lions, according to DEC Management.

Terms of the agreement have yet to be officially disclosed.

From DEC Management on Twitter: 

"Congratulations to #TeamDEC client @Dub_jayy_boy on agreeing to terms and signing his rookie contract with @Lions."

The Lions drafted Penisini with their sixth-round selection (No. 197 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 40 games at Utah, he recorded 80 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles. 

According to Pro Football Focus, Penisini is considered a low-risk, high-reward draft prospect. 

“An early-down run-stuffer is becoming less valuable by the year, but strong run defenders still have a place in the NFL. The key is not to spend big money or high draft capital to find them, and Penisini is a perfect Day 3 option to fill a very specific run-stuffing role," Steve Palazzolo wrote.

Penisini is the second rookie to agree to contract terms with Detroit. 

On Sunday, former Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg became the first rookie to agree to terms with the Lions. 

Lions Draft Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Lions Draft RB D'Andre Swift at Pick No. 35 of Second-Round

Lions Draft DE Julian Okwara

Lions Move Up in NFL Draft to Sign Guard Jonah Jackson

Detroit Lions Add Guard Logan Stenberg on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Detroit's Latest Pick is WR Quintez Cephus

RB Jason Huntley is Latest Pick for Lions

Lions Select Utah DT John Penisini in Sixth Round

Jashon Cornell is Lions Seventh-Round Pick

