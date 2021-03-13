NFC North Rumor: Bears Planning to Make Huge Offer for Russell Wilson

Should the Detroit Lions be concerned about the Chicago Bears' plans to lure quarterback Russell Wilson to the NFC North?

The rumors involving Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wanting out of town continue to heat up this offseason.

For the past few weeks, reports have surfaced that detail the veteran quarterback's frustrations with the organization that drafted him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

With growing concerns stemming from the lack of commitment to developing Seattle's offensive line, to Wilson reportedly informing the organization of which teams he would waive his no-trade clause for, Wilson and the Seahawks appear to be headed for a split this offseason.

One team that was on Wilson's list was the Chicago Bears.

According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, the Bears organization will attempt to put together an offer the Seahawks can't refuse.

"I'm told the Chicago Bears are trying to make a move on Russell Wilson and trying to create a move that is so good Seattle can't say no," Cowherd explained on Friday.

An NFL team can only offer up picks for the next three upcoming drafts, so the Bears would have to include a massive amount of picks -- presumably in the second, third and fourth rounds. Chicago does not have as much draft capital as other organizations.

For Detroit, having Wilson in the NFC North division would be quite the challenge to attempt to overcome.

By trading for a top-notch quarterback, the Bears would be making a splash to try and finally secure a franchise passer to aid their talented defense.

The last time Detroit won the NFC North was back in 1993.

Finishing atop the division may become even more difficult if Wilson ends up waiving his no-trade clause and playing for the Bears.

