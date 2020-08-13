No question, the 2020 season will be a pivotal one for the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn are not the only ones on the hot seat.

Franchise passer Matthew Stafford has spent the first 12 seasons of his NFL career with one organization.

But the organization that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft back in 2009 has not achieved the level of success that would guarantee he remains donning a Lions uniform his entire career.

And don't be fooled, Stafford is aware of everything that occurs in the NFL.

Based on conversations he has had with former teammate Dan Orlovsky, Stafford has discussed his future and understands how quickly an organization can decide to move on.

"His numbers will be great," Orlovsky said via The Detroit Free Press. "I’ll keep it 100 with you, like, listen, he’s either going to win there this year or a winner’s going to come get him. I think if a winner comes gets him, or a team that’s on the brink of winning, is a quarterback away, I think that people will finally get to see him on a team that is fully complementary and supports that quarterback play, similar to the 2014 team. Or the 2011 team in some capacities."

Orlovsky has been a long-time friend and supporter, and the duo recently spent time vacationing together.

"I think in both cases you could justify it," Orlovsky said. "I’ve said this publicly and I’ve said it to Matthew, listen, if they don’t win, it’s probably the right decision. And they didn’t not win because of him, but you can totally sit there and go, 'All right, we tried, it didn’t happen, let’s totally reboot.' "

