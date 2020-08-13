AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Dan Orlovsky Told Matthew Stafford Lions Correct to Move On If Team Doesn't Win

John Maakaron

No question, the 2020 season will be a pivotal one for the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn are not the only ones on the hot seat.

Franchise passer Matthew Stafford has spent the first 12 seasons of his NFL career with one organization. 

But the organization that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft back in 2009 has not achieved the level of success that would guarantee he remains donning a Lions uniform his entire career. 

And don't be fooled, Stafford is aware of everything that occurs in the NFL. 

Based on conversations he has had with former teammate Dan Orlovsky, Stafford has discussed his future and understands how quickly an organization can decide to move on. 

"His numbers will be great," Orlovsky said via The Detroit Free Press. "I’ll keep it 100 with you, like, listen, he’s either going to win there this year or a winner’s going to come get him. I think if a winner comes gets him, or a team that’s on the brink of winning, is a quarterback away, I think that people will finally get to see him on a team that is fully complementary and supports that quarterback play, similar to the 2014 team. Or the 2011 team in some capacities."

Orlovsky has been a long-time friend and supporter, and the duo recently spent time vacationing together.

"I think in both cases you could justify it," Orlovsky said. "I’ve said this publicly and I’ve said it to Matthew, listen, if they don’t win, it’s probably the right decision. And they didn’t not win because of him, but you can totally sit there and go, 'All right, we tried, it didn’t happen, let’s totally reboot.' "

Related

Can T.J. Hockenson Produce at the Level of Great Tight Ends in Year Two?

How Secure Is Jason Huntley's Roster Spot?

3 Challenges of a Shortened Training Camp for the Detroit Lions

Stafford: 'It's Fun to Watch Sports Again'

2020 Season Preview: Week 11 Lions at Panthers

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Secure Is Jason Huntley's Roster Spot?

Read more on the chances running back Jason Huntley has of making the 2020 Detroit Lions roster.

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Stafford: 'It's Fun to Watch Sports Again'

After the Big Ten and Pac-12 decided to postpone their college football seasons, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford shares his enjoyment of watching live sports again.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions' 53-Man Roster Prediction

Examining how the Detroit Lions' final 53-man roster will look

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

3 Challenges of a Shortened Training Camp

Read more on the struggles the Detroit Lions may face due to the abbreviated training camp schedule.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Duron Harmon Explains Early Impressions of Jeff Okudah

Detroit Lions first-round pick Jeff Okudah is willing to learn, and has a lot of talent, according to safety Duron Harmon.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Can T.J. Hockenson Produce at the Level of Great Tight Ends?

What do Detroit Lions' T.J. Hockenson and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez have in common? Read more.

Vito Chirco

Season Preview: Lions at Panthers

Read more on the Lions' Week 11 opponent, the Carolina Panthers, in this SI All Lions season preview.

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Examining the Lions’ 3-Safety Personnel

Exploring the Detroit Lions’ three-safety personnel on defense

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Matthew Stafford: 'You Feel Really Safe' at Training Camp

Matthew Stafford discusses his false-positive COVID-19 test and whether or not he seriously considered opting out of the Detroit Lions' 2020 season.

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Projecting D'Andre Swift's 2020 Stats

Projecting D'Andre Swift's stats for the upcoming 2020 season. Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

Jmurdock