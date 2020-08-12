AllLions
How Secure Is Jason Huntley's Roster Spot?

Logan Lamorandier

In this year's NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions and general manager Bob Quinn selected running back Jason Huntley in the fifth round. 

The New Mexico State product was the second running back selected by the Lions, and was one of the more surprising selections made by the organization. 

Anytime a player is selected in the draft, it’s often assumed that the individual has a solid opportunity to make the roster. 

Jason Huntley - Detroit Lions running back© Nathan J Fish/Sun-News, Las Cruces Sun-News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

However, in my recent 53-man roster prediction, perhaps the biggest point of contention was Huntley being left off the final squad.

That’s not to say that it would be surprising if Huntley did make the roster. 

In actuality, it would be more unexpected to not have Huntley make the team. After all, Quinn obviously had something in mind for Huntley when he pulled the trigger on him.

There are a few reasons why Huntley is not a lock, though. 

Without any preseason games, it could be difficult to overtake others with more NFL experience.

Even with his special teams value, Huntley will need to be overwhelmingly better than incumbent return man Jamal Agnew. 

Agnew is a big play waiting to happen, once he secures the football. 

Unfortunately, with the good comes the bad. 

The fourth-year returner has been highly inconsistent fielding punts.

As for his kickoff return ability, in 2019, Agnew was no slouch. He had the sixth-highest return average on kickoffs for the 41 players with at least 10 kickoff returns. 

He was also just one of seven players in the NFL to return a kickoff for a touchdown. 

The former All-Pro returner won’t be easy for Huntley to overcome.

While Huntley was one of the best kick returners at the college level, the kickoff is becoming more and more obsolete. 

Interestingly enough, Huntley had a total of zero punt returns while at New Mexico State. 

That doesn’t mean he can’t, and even his coaches have said he is capable. But, punt returns may not be as natural to Huntley. 

Yet, returning punts is the more valuable of the two returning opportunities.

Special teams isn't the only area where Huntley could contribute, though.  

As a gadget back, a la the Theo Riddick or J.D. McKissic role, Huntley could fit nicely. 

Huntley was the only running back in this year’s draft class with over 1,000 career receiving yards. 

His ability to line up in the slot as well as at running back greatly increases his value. 

The problem is that the Lions' 2020 second-round pick D’Andre Swift can also line up out wide on occasion. 

Just how frequently will Detroit offensive coordinator Darell Bevell decide to deploy a wideout package including Huntley, however? That’s an unknown at this point.

Another difficult projection is if the Lions plan to utilize the 193-pound Huntley as a true running back.

There are currently four running backs ahead of Huntley on the depth chart. 

Last year’s sixth-round selection Ty Johnson is likely Huntley’s biggest competition if Quinn decided to only keep one of the two. 

Johnson has more prototypical size, has kick return experience and is actually faster -- according to pro day 40-times -- than the speedy Huntley. 

In my personal opinion, there were definitely some flashes of Johnson having big-play ability, with more power than expected while lining up in the backfield. 

Not that Johnson is a poor option in the passing game, either. But, Huntley is considered a better overall receiver. 

Advantage to Huntley in that regard.

Overall, either Johnson or Huntley as the fourth man in the backfield is not a bad scenario. 

Who knows, maybe the Lions retain both players on the 53-man roster. It’s not like either have to be completely off the team with this year’s expanded practice-squad size. The Lions could likely stash either player there, and then call them up as necessary.

The biggest attribute Huntley has going for him right now is he was a more recent draft selection. 

General managers are a bit more lenient when it comes to rookies. But, cutting a fifth-round pick is not out of the question, either.

As usual with this time of year, it’s speculation season. We all will just have to wait to see how everything plays out. 

No matter the case, the Lions have a good problem on their hands with their decision regarding the running back depth chart.

