T.J. Hockenson is the undoubted No. 1 tight end in Motown.

He caught 32 balls for 367 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

It was a decent campaign from the then-rookie.

But, Lions fans definitely expect more production from him in year No. 2, especially since he was taken No. 8 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The question remains whether Hockenson, a University of Iowa product, can be a reliable threat for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Detroit passing attack on a weekly basis in 2020.

If history is any indication, there's a definite shot that he takes a step forward during his sophomore campaign.

All you have to do is look at the career of Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

Gonzalez recorded an eerily similar stat line during his first year in the league with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1997.

He posted 33 catches for 368 yards and two scores in 16 games.

Fair to say, he didn't look like a guy that would become a 14-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro at that point.

He followed up his '97 campaign with a 1998 season that saw him grab 59 balls for 621 yards and two TDs in 16 games.

ESPN's Mike Clay expects "Hock" to see a similar uptick in production from year No. 1 to year No. 2.

He projects the former Iowa standout tight end to finish with 54 receptions for 622 yards and four scores during 15 games this upcoming season.

Gonzalez, meanwhile, didn't experience his first Pro Bowl/All-Pro season until his third year in the league. It also happened to be his first NFL campaign with double-digit TD receptions (11).

Now an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, Gonzalez believes that Hockenson has an immense amount of upside.

“He can be an All-Pro, no doubt about it,” Gonzalez told the Detroit Free Press during Super Bowl week this past January. “Get him in the right system, (and) he can be an All-Pro.”

Gonzalez added that watching the great tight ends of today, such as the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle, can only make Hockenson better.

"And so for him to see guys like Kelce and to see Kittle in this game (Super Bowl 54), he’s got to be inspired. And watching his ability, he’s a baller. Like, he is on his way to having an outstanding career," Gonzalez commented.

From all accounts, Hockenson is motivated to keep improving, too.

He didn't let the virtual nature of the offseason stop him from working out and getting in shape for the season -- as evidenced by images that emerged on Twitter in late June, showcasing his transformed physique.

Now, no one is saying that he's going to become the next Tony Gonzalez.

Instead, the above info, including Gonzalez's stats through his first three NFL seasons, should serve as a reminder that tight ends typically have a tough time transitioning to the next level. And even when they do encounter some first-year struggles, there's evidence that exists which suggests they can grow into high-impact players as their careers progress.

